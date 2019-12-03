The Christmas at the Capitol program presents a Hometown Christmas every year. The rotunda of the Capitol in Pierre is the place to go for entertainment from across South Dakota. Through Dec. 26, visitors are invited to look at the many decorated trees and enjoy the free entertainment. The building is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The agenda is extensive. Local people or groups on the entertainment calendar include:
Saturday, Dec. 7 (also Pie Day, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) — 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Priscilla Hofer, Pierre, piano.
Sunday, Dec. 8 — 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Tim Larson, vocals & Ron Smith, piano.
Monday, Dec. 9 — 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Ron Smith, piano; then 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Jeff Speaect, vocals, & Ron Smith, piano.
Tuesday, Dec. 10 — 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Katie Sternke’s piano students, Pierre.
Thursday, Dec. 12 — noon to 1 p.m. — Pierre’s Riggs High School Choirs, Rodd Bauck directing; 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. — Kim Jacobs-Bowman’s piano students, Pierre; 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Stanley County Elementary Choir, Kim Jacobs-Bowman directing; 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Pierre’s Riggs Chamber Choir, Rodd Bauck directing.
Friday, Dec. 13 — 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. — Kim Jacobs-Bowman’s piano students, Pierre; 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Lama Jedi Quartet, Larry & Mary Jo Johnson, Jeanne Goodman, & Diane Kehrwald.
Saturday, Dec. 14 — 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — Kim Jacobs-Bowman’s piano students, Pierre; 11:30 a.m. to noon — Christina Hanson, Fargo, and Rebekah Boyer; Hosanna Dance LLC, Dances from the Nutcracker; 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. — Ss. Peter & Paul Traditional Choir.
Sunday, Dec. 15 — 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — Ss. Peter & Paul Traditional Choir; 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. — Pierre Youth Orchestra, Moriah Gross directing.
Wednesday, Dec. 18 — 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. — Julie Willoughby’s piano students; 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. — River Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus, Will Hanson directing, Pierre.
Friday, Dec. 20 — noon to 1 p.m. — St. Joe Elementary School, Moriah Gross directing; 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Priscilla Hofer, Piano, Pierre.
Saturday, Dec. 21 — 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. — South Dakota Jazz All-Stars, Randy and Andrea Royer, Pierre; 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Ron Smith, piano; 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Priscilla Hofer, Vocals, Ron Smith, Piano.
Sunday, Dec. 22 — 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Methodist Church Choir, Jackie Hilding directing; 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Students of the Andrea Royer Studio; 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. — Lori Hall, hand bells & Ron Smith, piano; 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. — 1st Baptist Church Musicians.
