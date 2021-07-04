The 4 on the Fourth event took place in Fort Pierre on Sunday. The race was a four-mile run through Fort Pierre.
Pierre’s Jessica Lutmer was the fastest female with a time of 27:42. Jessica Rumpca placed second with a time of 30:12, while Jazzlyn Rombough placed third with a time of 31:40.
Pierre’s Hayden Shaffer was the fastest male with a time of 23:09. Jared Lutmer placed second with a time of 24:14, while Isaac Polak placed third with a time of 29:32.
Liz Hackett earned the Most Patriotic Award. Kate Wollman earned the Farthest Travel Award. She made the 745 mile and over 11 hour trek to Fort Pierre from Tulsa, Oklahoma.
