Help wanted signs are no stranger to American cities amid the so-called "Great Resignation," and central South Dakota is no exception.
Fast-food restaurants along Sioux Avenue have seen early closures some nights in the past few months, unable to staff later shifts. But other round-the-clock industries such as long-term medical care don't have the same option when numbers fall short.
Kelsey Palmer is in the process of becoming an administrator after six years at Kelly's Retirement Homes in Pierre. She said that while Kelly's does "alright" as far as staffing, many staff are working 16-20 extra hours per week.
"So I could definitely use like two more full-time staff during the day," Palmer said. "But like everybody else, we're still struggling. And it's been like an ongoing thing probably the last two years, and it's gotten worse since COVID."
To attract more staff, Palmer reaches out through the Kelly's Facebook page and many of her co-workers try word-of-mouth. Even so, she's seen only one application in the last two months.
"It affects the hours we work," Palmer said. She said she often works the most hours at 60 or more and clocks in seven days a week, while many of her co-workers put in 50 hours.
Palmer said she believes retirement home jobs are good exposure for a future in health care, especially given the young age at which Kelly's begins hiring.
"We hire at 14 (years of age), we've had some girls start in the kitchen, because they can't work the floor at 14, and I just recently had a girl who started in the kitchen ask me to work the floor, so now she's an aide," Palmer said.
She added that anyone interested in such a position should know that getting called in is a frequent occurrence.
"You're forever asking people to work for you, and a lot of the times you got to cancel your plans," Palmer said. "Because the people that actually work here care about coming to work. And you'll pick that extra shift up so everybody else doesn't have to struggle even more than we're already struggling with overworked staff."
Avera Health runs Maryhouse, an 82-bed long-term care facility, next to St. Mary's Hospital on Dakota Avenue. Human Resources Officer Tracy Olson told the Capital Journal that the company is in its annual season of transition for nurses and certified nursing assistants.
"You know, we have some needs for nurses and CNAs, we definitely train our CNAs, so you don't have to have experience to work in that role, we would help people get certified," Olson said. "Traditionally in the past, our big month of what I call transition or turnover, whatever you want to use, that usually happens in the August-September timeframe, and then usually again like when school gets out, in that May timeframe. So yeah, this is the time of year where we have a few more openings and we're recruiting more help in those two areas, so definitely seeking good people to fill those needs."
Avera St. Mary's Vice President of Patient Care and Chief Nursing Officer Karna Pfeffer noted that the healthcare workforce shortage extends to hospitals throughout the nation.
"It's not just here in South Dakota or the town of Pierre, but long-term care is definitely going to be impacted more and more as our population ages," Pfeffer said. "And that big Boomer population is leaving the workforce and then also kind of going towards the utilization of healthcare, so putting a little bit of stress on us from that angle."
Of all U.S. states, South Dakota had the 23rd highest rate of population age 65 or older in 2018 at 16.6 percent, according to the Population Reference Bureau.
"We are always going to match our numbers with the number of residents we have, so right now, I think our vice president of that area would say we're limiting taking new residents until we can hire more staff," Olson said. "We always want to make sure we have a good ratio there to care for the residents in our building. I wouldn't say our numbers are terribly different this time of year in the past. It does take us longer to find good candidates to fill the position."
That means Avera has to be innovative, Pfeffer said.
"We are having to maybe staff a little bit differently, utilizing different lengths of shifts, and then just looking at innovation and how we can be innovative with technology and using more of the e-services that we have to offer and how we can make them come down to the nursing world, where we haven't utilized them in the past," she said.
Avera announced Sept. 7 that it will require full vaccination for "physicians, employees and volunteers" by Dec. 1. Thankfully, amid turnover season, Olson said she hasn't yet had anyone resign over the mandate.
"Our plan is, really, we have an exemption pathway to educate our workers and coach them through the process," Olson said.
