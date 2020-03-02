The Rev. John Fette and his wife, Jalaine, came to Pierre in 1988. He was to be pastor of the Open Bible Church on East Dakota Avenue, in the quonset-shaped building now used by River City Baptist.
He also soon began serving as a chaplain in the state House of Representatives, the start of his remarkable service as a chaplain for a range of local government bodies.
On Monday, March 2, one of them, the Hughes County Commission, honored him with a certificate.
The records show Fette has opened meetings with prayer for about 17 years and a few months, Commissioner Norm Weaver told him.
It may be an unpaid task but it’s not thankless, Weaver told Fette, because the five-member Commission and other county officials are plenty full of thanks for his work.
As usual, Fette had opened this Commission meeting with a prayer, just before their pledge of allegiance to the flag. He never reads from a text but his prayers are usually pretty similar, sometimes referring to the season of the year or a holiday. But they about always ask the Lord to watch over all the county officials and employees and their families, and a mention of those serving in the military forces. Fette closed with his standard benediction along the lines of “And now we will look forward to the answers to our prayers.”
As he spent a few moments thanking the Commission for his commemoration, Fette said he’s been doing this kind of public chaplaincy a lot longer than 17 years.
Fette told Commissioner Roger Inman that he remembers being chaplain of the House when “your dad was still chief clerk of the House.” Inman nodded and smiled; later he said he had been a page for a time during his late father Paul’s 20 years and more as chief clerk from the 1970s into the 1990s.
John Fette grew up in Beloit, Wis., graduated high school in 1967 and enlisted in the Marines a year later, in May 1968. It was at the height of the U.S.’ involvement in the war in Vietnam so he had to know joining the Marines would most likely mean walking into combat.
“I’m patriotic, I wanted to serve,” he said.
He did, and in 1969 he got hit.
“We got caught in a horseshoe ambush in the northern part of Quang Tri Province,” he said. That was right next to the border with North Vietnam, far north of Saigon. He got badly wounded in his left leg by a mine.
“Hopscotching through a mine field was not my forte.”
He still wears a brace on his left leg because of that wound. His hearing was damaged and he has heart issues from his exposure to Agent Orange.
“I got discharged, I was medically retired from the Marines,” he said, adding that he was a lance corporal and it was late 1969.
He went home to Beloit.
“I committed my life to Christ,” he said. He graduated from the Open Bible College in Des Moines, Iowa.
He and Jalaine married and started a family. He served churches in Wisconsin until he was called to the Pierre congregation in 1988.
After serving that congregation, he served other churches in Pierre and Fort Pierre while serving in the part-time position of chaplain in the House, three terms as chief chaplain in the House.
He also worked for the state department of veteran affairs and worked for some years as a pastor to seniors at New Life Assembly of God Church in Pierre.
Fette also has been one of the mainstays among several clergy in the community who serve as chaplain for the Pierre City Commission, which mostly means opening meetings with prayer. But he’s told local government officials in quiet moments that he wants them to know he prays for them at other times.
He and Jalaine, who attended Monday’s county commission meeting, have been married “48 and a half years,” he said. “We have three children, nine grand children and four or five great-grandchildren.”
Jalaine has worked as an office manager for a health-related business in Pierre.
Fette is recuperating from some recent surgery but plans to be back to his part-time work at the National Guard Museum on East Dakota Avenue where he greets visitors and does inventory and computer work.
But now, at around 70, Fette is ready to step back some from his multi-pronged work as a visiting pastor filling pulpits and as a public chaplain.
It’s a unique role for a pastor that does not involve sermonizing, he said.
“You are just introduced and give the invocation, which is very short, and then go back and sit down. You don’t do a long prayer. Not beyond 30 seconds.”
