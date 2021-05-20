Next season will look a little different for Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors athletics. Two longtime coaches in Govs girls soccer coach Sidney Zanin and Govs boys basketball coach Terry Becker resigned earlier this month.
Becker has coached at Riggs for the past 17 seasons, compiling a 201-202 record. Becker had three 20-win seasons during his time at Riggs, including during the 2012-13 season the Govs won the Class AA State Championship. Prior to coming to Riggs, Becker coached at Dell Rapids St. Mary, where he led the Cardinals to the 2004 Class B State Championship. In Becker’s final year at the helm, the Govs went 7-13, improving their record by six wins from the previous season. Becker will stay on as a teacher in the Pierre School District.
Zanin has been the only coach in Govs girls soccer history. In his seven seasons at the helm, Zanin has a 63-23-11 record. The crowning achievement for Zanin came when the Govs won the Class AA State Championship in 2017 and 2018. The Govs girls had a 3-8-1 record this past season.
