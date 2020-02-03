The Hughes County Commission is going to lose a lot of experience a year from now.
Longtime members Roger Inman and Norm Weaver told the Capital Journal on Monday, Feb. 3, they aren’t running for re-election in the June election.
Inman just began his 20th year on the five-member Commission, starting Jan. 1, 2001, after first being elected in 2000. Weaver started his 12th year last month, first elected in 2008.
Commissioner Bill Abernathy was appointed in December 2001 and has been elected ever since, including to his fifth four-year term in 2018.
So he has about 11 months less seniority than Inman.
Commissioner Connie Hohn and Commission Chairman Randy Vance were elected in 2018 and began serving in January 2019.
Weaver and Inman go to Resurrection Lutheran Church in Pierre, as does Tom Tveit, who served two four-year terms on the Commission after first getting elected in 2010.
Their new pastor, the Rev. Matt Spoden, began last summer and soon learned of the service the three men did in county government.
“They were talking about some political stuff at Bible study the other day,” Spoden said with a laugh to the Capital Journal in September. The modest size of the congregation, compared with a couple much bigger Lutheran churches in town, make the fact of the their common membership there more unlikely, maybe verging on miraculous.
Weaver and Inman said they weren’t going to make any big public announcement yet, but thought the Capital Journal should know, since the rumor mill was going about their plans.
They said want to make sure anyone interested in running knows there won’t incumbents involved in the race for their two seats in the June primary election.
There might be quite a bit of interest, judging by the last election year, 2018, when Hohn and Vance ran for the first time, as did incumbent Abernathy. they were joined on the ballot by Dave Braun, Dave Word, Jerry Ogan and Kerry Smith.
After declaring early that he was not running for a third term in 2018, Tveit filed later as an Independent which put him on the November ballot, saying he did it to protest the partisan nature of county commission elections..
That was the most elective interest in the Commission in many years, when it’s not unusual to have an incumbent not be challenged for re-election, county watchers said.
