Warren Welch, a longtime pastor in the United Pentecostal Church International and a former corrections officer at the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre, was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended, for having sex with an inmate of the prison.
Welch, who turns 63 this week, first faced seven Class 6 felony counts — for having sex with an inmate and for providing her contraband, including a cellphone — that could have meant 14 years in prison when he was charged in 2019.
After first pleading not guilty to a reduced charge sheet, Welch and his attorney, Roger Ellyson, of Watertown, South Dakota, worked out a plea agreement with the prosecutor, Assistant Attorney General Mandy Miller, signed in July 2020.
Welch agreed to plead guilty to one count of committing sexual acts which are prohibited between prison employees and prisoners, which carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison. He also agreed to reimburse the prosecution and court for the costs of investigating and bringing the case to court.
Miller agreed to recommend any prison time be suspended for the one count and other counts be dismissed and Welch be put on two years of supervised probation.
That's what state Circuit Judge Bridget Mayer did when she sentenced Welch in August in Pierre.
Welch served as a UPCI pastor in Watertown for 17 years, according to church information online. He’s a member of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe and also led Native American ministries for the UPCI in South Dakota and Kansas, according to church information. He has worked as a pastor out of Calvary United Pentecostal Church in Pierre.
He worked for several years as a corrections officer at the Women’s Prison in Pierre, according to court documents and state employment records.
In July 2019, an agent with the state Department of Criminal Investigation began looking into reports that Welch was having a sexual relationship with an inmate who was in her 20s.
Welch told the agent the other women in the prison “are jealous because he spends more time speaking with (the inmate) than with them,” according to the agent’s affidavit of probable cause.
Welch said he met the woman at a church in Sioux Falls and again, later, at a McDonald’s restaurant in Sioux Falls “a few years ago.”
The inmate reportedly told the agent she talked to Welch often and he gave her advice. She allegedly “went on to say she would use Welch to get cash or a cellphone from Welch a long time ago. In return for the items, she would have sex with Welch.”
The inmate would be out on work release from the prison. She claimed she and Welch had sex in his van “in the alley behind La Minestra” in spring 2019, at which time she worked as a waitress while out of the prison on work release.
The inmate said she first had sex with Welch in the summer of 2015 in his van in Sioux Falls after he had taken her out to dinner.
The inmate told the agent in July 2019 that she had been in the prison for about 18 months and “Welch always worked overnights in the area she is housed.”
The inmate reportedly said Welch would pick her up and they would picnic in Steamboat Park in Pierre, other parks and go swimming “near the dam in Pierre,” and afterward have sex in his van.
Another inmate told the agent she had received a cell phone and other contraband from Welch and confirmed that a security video tape showed her receiving the phone from Welch in August 2019. This inmate said she was aware of Welch’s sexual trysts with the other inmate, including times they would “disappear for 10-15 minutes at a time into a room with no cameras or a cleaning supply closet.”
The inmate who had sex with Welch now is on parole from her prison sentence handed down in September 2018 for a drug crime in Sioux Falls.
She is described as a woman in her late 20s in prison records online and court documents.
Mayer ordered Welch to serve two years of supervised probation, to pay a $1,000 fine and about $107 in court costs, in monthly payments of at least $50.
Part of his probation conditions include avoiding all contact with the inmate, “unless such contact is approved by the court services officer.”
Welch was ordered by Mayer at his August sentencing to serve 30 days of house arrest, abiding by an hourly schedule set up by the court services officer and complete 200 hours of community service. Mayer ordered Welch to avoid any use of alcohol or drugs.
The list of 18 restaurants that Mayer said “are OK as long as the client is not drinking and there is no alcohol at the table,” includes La Minestra.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.