A recent run of fake $100 bills in Pierre is more than the city typically sees, but the Pierre Police Department said there are steps people and businesses can take to protect themselves and their wallets.
“We have seen an influx of counterfeit $100 bills. We have received three thus far today,” Police Capt. Derald Gross said on Monday.
The Clark convenience store on Sioux Avenue had its own run in with fake bills coming across its counter at 8:05 p.m. — according to video footage — on Saturday.
“We were real busy Saturday evening,” Justin Severson said. “I had about six to seven customers, they were partially intoxicated, and had my eye on them. A gentleman came up with a couple quarts of oil. I didn’t look quite close enough at the $100 bill, didn’t question it enough. When I looked at it later, yeah, I screwed up. The feel wasn’t quite right, so I used an ink pen on it and it didn’t look bad, and that’s what I based my thoughts on.”
Gross said counterfeit bill detector pens are becoming less effective in catching fake bills due to a common over-the-counter vitamin solution counterfeiters use to cause a false reading.
“I just feel like an idiot. I should have questioned it, but had others I had to keep my eye on — was preoccupied. They tell us to check the bills, and I did use the pen. It was a copy of an older bill. By the feel and looks, I should have looked closer.”
As Severson suspected, these were not high-quality forgeries according to the PPD. But the department said a fake bill’s quality isn’t the only factor involved when passing counterfeit money.
“Those we recently received were obviously counterfeit and should have been easily detected by the recipient. The person passing the bill relies on crowded venues, with staff who are overwhelmed serving customers, to pass the bill, making it a lot less likely that the person receiving the bill will take the time needed to verify its authenticity,” Gross said. “Counterfeit bills tend to show up during events with large gatherings. It is easier to blend in as a stranger to the area when there is a large gathering of essentially other strangers, allowing you to go unnoticed,” Gross said.
Three bills may not seem like much, but losing $300 could be a burden for some.
“We typically see an average of one to two counterfeits bills a year if that, so it is a pretty rare occurrence in the Pierre area. So receiving three in a day’s time was certainly an influx for us,” Gross said. “True counterfeit bills are those specifically manufactured for the intent to deceive. Typically the bills we encounter are the $50 and $100 dollar denominations, however we have had bills of smaller denominations in years past. We suspect that the person(s) passing these bills came to town over the Oahe Days weekend and used the increase in visitor traffic to blend in with the crowd. These acts can be committed by one person or a small group of people, and they will typically pass a few bills in a community and move on before their activity is discovered.”
Gross said the best defense against accepting fake currency is thoroughly inspecting the bill. He said genuine bills should have a rough texture, red and blue fibers woven evenly in the linen material, security thread running vertically and a watermark when held up to the light. Gross noted there are also telltale signs of forgery, like foreign writing on the bill such as “For Motion Picture Use Only.”
A bill’s serial numbers can also help spot phonies.
“On an authentic bill; the first letter of the serial number corresponds with the series year printed to the right of the portrait. The note should have the serial number with a combination of 11 numbers and letters printed twice on the face of the bill. Newer authentic bills will have color-shifting ink going from copper color to green,” Gross said.
Counterfeiting is a Class 5 felony with a maximum punishment of five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine. Pierre Police officers receive basic training in counterfeit currency at the Police Academy and more extensive training through the Investigations Division and during field training.
“If you suspect you have a counterfeit bill, call law enforcement or take it to your local bank for verification. Do not attempt to pass the instrument. You can be arrested for knowingly passing a counterfeit bill,” Gross said. “We do investigate counterfeit claims when there is a suspect identified or additional information to follow up. This is very rare however, as the counterfeit bill is usually discovered in the bank deposit well after the passing of the bill occurred.”
All counterfeit cases are turned over to the U.S. Secret Service for investigation and follow-up. In addition to its better-known protective mission, the Secret Service investigates all types of financial and economic crimes that occur in the state. South Dakota’s only Secret Service field office is in Sioux Falls.
Gross said he couldn’t provide any specific details as to banks, victims or the features of the recent fake bills while the investigation is still ongoing. But the situation does provide a cautionary tale for other businesses and general public.
“This pertains to merchants as well as customers receiving larger bills as change,” Gross said. “Inspect your currency at the point of sale prior to leaving. If you suspect someone is passing a fraudulent or counterfeit bill call law enforcement immediately. Try to obtain a good description of the person or persons and their vehicle as well as their direction of travel.”
