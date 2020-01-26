A new educational service called Structured Family Caregiving is now available statewide through the South Dakota Department of Human Services’ Division of Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS).
Structured Family Caregiving allows participants to reside with a family member in the participant’s own home or in the home of the family member.
“We are very excited about the Structured Family Caregiving service option for people supported by the HOPE waiver. This service is now available state-wide and offers a new way to support people to stay at home, in their community,” said Yvette Thomas, director LTSS.
Structured Family Caregiving provides financial and professional support to help families care for their loved one.
For eligibility requirements and information on services, call Dakota at Home at 1-833-663-9673.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.