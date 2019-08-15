Lori Angela Powers (Anderson), 51, of Rochester passed away on August 10, 2019 at her residence.
Lori was born September 7, 1967 in Aberdeen, SD to Maurice and Virginia Anderson, as the last of 9 children.
She graduated from T.F. Riggs High School in Pierre, SD in 1985. On November 12, 1988 she married Tadd Powers of Rochester, MN in her hometown of Pierre at the Ss. Peter & Paul church. Tadd and Lori then moved to St. Louis, MO in 1989, where they had two of three children, Tadd G. Powers II and Addie Marie Powers. Lori and Tadd moved to Rochester, MN in 1997, where they had their third child Gavin M. Powers.
She is survived by her husband, Tadd G. Powers Sr.; two sons, Tadd (Courtney) G. Powers II and Gavin Mark Powers; and one daughter, Addie Marie Powers.
Lori worked as a Pharmacy Technician and retail through her years, but her main passion was raising her three children; she would prefer the title, Domestic Engineer.
Lori loved children and her Golden Retriever, Charlie. Lori could strike up a conversation with anybody and would often like to brag about her children. She was an avid sports enthusiast. She followed any sports her children took interest in, including the University of North Dakota hockey team, the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but the Minnesota Vikings was her team. She would be seen in her purple and gold jersey every Sunday, preparing exceptional food for the games and being a vocal fan from the comfort of her home.
In her later years, Lori loved to travel, yearly, to Door County, Florida, and Mexico. In 2018 and 2019, she visited Europe twice, seeing Prague, Paris, Amsterdam, Rome, London, and Ireland.
The funeral service for Lori A. Powers will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at Resurrection Church in Rochester, MN with her nephew, Fr. Tom Anderson, officiating. Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home.
The family requests contributions, in memory of Lori Powers, to be sent to the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation PO Box 64348, St. Paul, MN 55164-9677 for Patient Aid (Proceeds will be used to help patients receive treatment for chemical dependency/addiction) www.hazeldenbettyford.org/giving
