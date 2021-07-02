The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League finished up their three-game series against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs on Thursday. The Sabre Dogs swept the remaining two games of the series.
Wednesday’s game saw the Sabre Dogs pound the Trappers 20-7. The big inning for the Sabre Dogs came in the third inning when they scored 12 runs to extend their lead to 15-1. They added three more runs in the fourth inning. The Trappers scored a few runs, including on a pair of Colin Adams home runs, but the game was decided by the time the Trappers rally started.
Trevor Ernt was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Sabre Dogs. He allowed two runs on six hits in six innings, striking out five. Mason Torve took the loss for the Trappers. He surrendered 12 runs on six hits in two and two-thirds innings, walking five and striking out one.
Trappers pitchers faced 13 more batters and threw 49 more pitches than Sabre Dogs pitchers. They walked 12 batters and struck out four, while Sabre Dogs pitchers struck out eight and walked two. The Sabre Dogs had a strike percentage of 59 percent, while the Trappers had a strike percentage of 51 percent.
Thursday’s game saw the Trappers hold a 4-2 lead going into the ninth inning. The Sabre Dogs tied things up on a two-run home run by Drew Miller. In extra innings, the Trappers took a 5-4 lead when Braeden Cordes scored on a Patrick Connor single. The Sabre Dogs tied the game on a balk. Gunnar Magrann put the game away with an RBI double to clinch a 6-5 victory.
Daniel Charron led the Sabre Dogs to victory on the mound. He allowed two runs on three hits in three innings, walking two and striking out three. Joey Bramanti took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed two runs on one hit in two-thirds of an inning, walking three and striking out one.
Sabre Dogs pitchers faced five more batters than the Trappers pitchers. The Trappers had nine walks to 13 strikeouts, while the Sabre Dogs had six walks to four strikeouts. The Sabre Dogs had a strike percentage of 58 percent, while the Trappers had a strike percentage of 56 percent.
The Trappers (9-21) have lost five straight games, and all six games they've played against the Sabre Dogs (23-9). They will next see action against the Sioux Falls Sunfish (15-17) in a three game series. Friday’s game at Karras Park in Sioux Falls was not completed at press time. Saturday’s game at Hyde Stadium in Pierre will start at 7:05 p.m. CT. Gameday promotion will be Game Show Night. Sunday’s game will start at 5:35 p.m. CT. Gameday promotion will be USA Night.
