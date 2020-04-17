Lynn’s Dakotamart in Fort Pierre had a customer come in Friday to show a ticket that will pay $25,000 a year for life or a lump sum in cash of $390,000.
It was the second time in three years a customer at the store had won the second prize in the “Lucky For Life” drawing. The drawing on Thursday showed a winning ticket had been bought at the Fort Pierre store.
That winner stopped in after hearing the news, said an employee Friday afternoon.
The first prize in Lucky for Life is $1,000 a day for life.
Since the game began in the state on June 5, 2017, five people have won the second prize, two of them at Lynn’s Dakotamart, according to Wade LaRoche, director of advertising and public relations for the South Dakota Lottery in Pierre.
The numbers on the ticket after the drawing on Thursday were 6, 8, 20, 28 and 43, and the odds of winning the prize were one in 1,813,028, he said in a news release.
He said any winner should sign the back of the ticket “immediately” and speak to a financial adviser before claiming the prize.
