It works and it was quite loud, when the emergency activation sirens erupted Tuesday morning April 28 around 9:30 a.m. in Hughes County.
“Today’s activation of the sirens is a two-county monthly test,” Hughes County Emergency Director Robert Fines wrote. “This test is done every month until October. You are right -- they are very loud and meant to be that way.”
The sirens were only engaged for testing, including a voice instruction.
“All our spotters reported voice on all the siren,” Fines wrote. “We have a person at each siren to report back to us.”
While it’s not Kentucky weather, where the saying is, “if y’all don’t like the weather, y’all can just wait five minutes,” weather can move in fast and early warnings are key to public safety.
“When activating a siren, a voice message is heard explaining the reason for the activation,” Fines wrote. “For example, if it is for severe thunderstorm warning that message is played. If it’s a tornado warning, the message is played. Today’s siren was for a test so that was the message played. After the voice warning, you will hear the tone.”
County officials do let folks know locally through social media, Fines said.
“Before any test, we warn the public through social media two radio stations, one television station, email and phone calls to all schools,” Fines wrote. “This is done 24 hours before a test activation.”
The siren is not just a one-trick pony.
“There are several tones that can be used with these sirens,” Fines wrote. “We have fire tones, weather tones, flood tone etc. This area has one of the best early warning systems in the state. There are sirens in all communities in Hughes and Stanley County, including sirens at two state campgrounds.”
“The mission of the Hughes County Emergency Management is to create a community organization to reduce vulnerability to hazards and cope with disasters,” HCEM said on its website. “This is done by coordinating and integrating all activities necessary to build, sustain, and improve the capability to mitigate against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from the threatened or actual natural disasters, acts of terrorism, or other human caused disasters.
