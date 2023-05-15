Waterfront Gallery for the Arts held an exhibit and ceremony for the family members of a young Lakota woman murdered last January on the Pine Ridge Reservation.
The red dresses hanging both outside and within the art gallery building along Missouri Avenue in Pierre represent the missing and murdered indigenous women in South Dakota.
It's a cause that's near and dear to Kathy Mahto's heart. Mahto's niece, Alma Ree (Howe) Garneaux, Waśte Wi-Pretty Woman, was only 38 years old when she was killed in a random act of violence last January at a home in Wounded Knee.
During the Mother's Day event at the gallery, Mahto, of Pierre, said she came to support her sister and reflected on the death of her niece as well as the lives of the ones she left behind.
"We didn't expect it at all. There's a lot of them that they've never found. Everyone needs to keep in mind the ones that are alive so at least they can have some kind of closure," Mahto said. "A lot of times they forget about the little ones that are left behind. That's the part that really takes to heart, because a lot of people don't think about the ones that are left behind."
Julie Garreau, of Eagle Butte, came to Sunday's event to show her support, saying the issue is a crisis in our communities and it's important to support any kind of awareness for education initiatives within our communities.
"But probably the most important thing is that we don't forget. And I think that's what's happened for decades because this is a crisis in and all across Turtle Island, across the whole continent where our young women, our women go missing. They're murdered, never found," Garreau said. "And I think a lot of the time we move on. Communities move on. Law enforcement moves on. So this is important that we say their names, that we remember, because certainly the families have never forgotten. We need to say it, we need to remind ourselves, and we need to keep looking. We can't ever give up," she said.
The Waterfront Gallery for the Arts owner Jennifer Kanz and Lily Mendoza of the Red Ribbon Skirt Society put the event together to draw awareness to the cause.
"Awareness, education, understanding, compassion and support is key to ending this epidemic of violence upon our Indigenous communities," Kanz said.
A prayer room in the gallery will remain open until the end of June.
The public may call Kanz at 605-220-0364 to arrange a specific time since the gallery doesn't have full-time staffing.
Kanz said the gallery would remain open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday throughout May.
