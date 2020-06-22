More help will be given with food costs to families who lost access to free or reduced-price school meals in response to school closures.
The food program Electronic Benefit Transaction (EBT) card will give families a one-time $285 per eligible child. The added-to card can be used to purchase food items at participating retailers.
“All South Dakota families with school-aged children who qualified for free or reduced-price school meals under the National School Lunch Program during the 2019-2020 school year are eligible for Pandemic-EBT,” said Laurie Gill, Cabinet Secretary DSS. “This program will provide extra help buying groceries for the families of more than 46,000 South Dakota children.”
Families who received free or reduced-price school meals and who are already eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will automatically have the benefit added to their existing EBT account on June 29. Those who currently receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) will be automatically enrolled in the P-EBT program and a card will be mailed with activation and use instructions. Benefits will be available July 1.
Other households who received reduced-price school meals will be sent a letter with a link to an online application. Once submitted, a P-EBT card will be mailed to them with activation and use instructions.
