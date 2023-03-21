A Lower Brule man was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison on a charge of assault of an intimate partner by strangulation, according to a news release from the South Dakota U.S. Attorney's Office.

William Thigh a/k/a William Fire Cloud, 28, was sentenced in federal court. He was also placed on supervised release for three years and fined $100.

