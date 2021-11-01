John Remus’ elevator pitch: it’s been a dry, dry year for the Missouri River basin.
“The main points here are that we had a very dry year,” Remus said. “The tenth driest on record, so the reservoir levels have dropped quite a bit, actually. And we expect it to continue to probably drop through the rest of the calendar year and if we don’t get at least a normal or above-normal snowpack or runoff next year, they’re going to continue to drop in 2022. So, lower lake levels, lower releases from the projects, all of the projects.”
Each of the Fort Peck, Garrison, Oahe and Fort Randall dams along the Missouri were below the base of their Annual Flood Control Zone as of Oct. 22, according to Tuesday’s presentation, with Oahe being the furthest below the AFCZ of the four at 10 feet below.
Remus, who serves as chief of Missouri River Basin Water Management for the Northwestern Division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, followed the river northwest to southeast with fellow members Army Corps members as part of their fall public meetings which began in Fort Peck, Montana, on Oct. 25 and finished in St. Louis on Oct. 28. The Oct. 26 meeting in Fort Pierre spelled out dry conditions throughout the basin in 2021 and a seasonal drought outlook of conditions expected to improve in northeastern Montana but expected to persist throughout the central Dakotas.
The Army Corps’ 2021 forecast for runoff above Sioux City, Iowa, as of Oct. 1, was 14.8 million acre-feet – comprised of plains snowpack, mountain snowpack and rainfall – which would mark the basin’s driest year for runoff since the late 1980s, which was marked as part of a “historic drought period” in Wednesday’s presentation.
“The below-normal precipitation has resulted in very dry soils over the basin,” Reservoir Regulation Team Leader Kevin Grode of Missouri River Basin told the Fort Pierre crowd on Tuesday. The three-month precipitation outlook spelled out by the National Weather Service for the region on Oct. 21 depicts the Northern Plains, including the Dakotas, as having “an equal chance for above, below, or near normal precip(itation), due to weak trends and model guidance.”
A La Niña Advisory was issued by the Weather Service in October, meaning conditions to support a La Niña are present and expected to persist. Per the Weather Service, a La Niña event occurs with persistent colder-than-normal — 0.5 degrees Celsius or more — sea surface temperature anomalies across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.
Temperatures across Montana and the Dakotas also have “an equal chance for above, below, or near normal” over the next three months, according to the Weather Service.
