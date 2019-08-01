Repairs to the levees along the lower Missouri River below Sioux City continue but heavy rains lashed parts of eastern Kansas Wednesday night and more heavy rains are expected, said U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials on Thursday, Aug. 1, during a conference call with members of Congress, local and tribal officials and other “stakeholders.”
John Leighow, chief of the readiness and contingency office for the Army Corps’ Northwest Division based in Omaha, said Phase 1 repairs — aimed at levee breaches where most people and infrastructure are at risk — is ongoing. Meanwhile, Phase 2 repairs aim at longterm “full” repairs. Of the 178 requests submitted to the Army Corps offices in Omaha and Kansas City, 63 project information reports have been approved which provide engineering and design info for the final repairs, Leighow said. The entire levee rehabilitation effort for the Missouri River Basin has been estimated to cost $1 billion, with more expenses expected as more requests for aid and damage assessments continue, he said.
But big rains remain a problem along the Lower Missouri and rivers even in South Dakota — the James and the Big Sioux — remain at flood stage, besides much of the Missouri from Nebraska City down and several tributaries in Kansas, said Kevin Low of the National Weather Service’s Missouri Basin River Forecast Center. .
“Last night we had 20 reports of rainfall in excess of 5 inches over eastern Kansas, seven reports of 7 inches or greater and one report of more than 9 inches of rain,” Low told the participants in the conference call on Thursday, according to a report from the Army Corps.
There is the threat of more heavy rains over the next 72 hours across eastern Kansas and western Missouri with rainfall totals up to 5 inches, he said.
Meanwhile, conditions are improving in the Upper Missouri River Basin, the huge area above Sioux City.
Mike Swenson of the Corps’ Missouri River Water Management Division said the Upper Missouri’s system storage had declined by about 0.4 million acre-feet (MAF) in the past week, down to 11.9 MAF stored in the six main-stem reservoirs’ exclusively-for-flood-control-zones, including Oahe.
Oahe’s elevation was at 1,617 feet above sea level, right at the bottom of the exclusive flood control zone of 3 feet at the top of the reservoir. Garrison fell six inches and Fort Peck was down 4.8 inches the past week, Swenson said.
Releases from Gavins Point Dam, often described as the open-end of the sack of system storage of the six dams above Gavins Point, will continue at 70,000 cubic feet per second into late August to keep the evacuation pace going, Swenson said. The regular annual goal of the system is to get the system dam storage down to levels for winter to prepare for the next spring’s runoff. This year provided a little surprise as runoff hit the second-highest mark on record, exceeded only by the huge flood year of 2011.
Releases from Oahe Dam seven miles north of Pierre and Fort Pierre will continue at the relatively high level of 56,500 cfs until at least Aug. 23, according to Army Corps estimates.
That high flow has meant many more dead fish found along the shores of the Missouri River in Fort Pierre and Pierre because more of the small lake herring get sucked into the dam’s turbine intakes with the higher pressure and don’t get out in good shape on the downstream side.
Oahe’s reservoir’s elevation is slated to continue slowly falling to 1,615.7 feet by Aug. 23 as the inflows into the reservoir from above also are projected to keep falling from the 51,200 cfs level on Thursday, Aug. 1, to 47,500 cfs by Aug. 23, according to the Army Corps forecast.
The big water this summer means the turbines have been really smoking and will continue to put out relatively high amounts of electrical power, near the daily average of 17,380 MWh posted on Thursday.
As of July 30, the whole six-dam system was storing 68.1 MAF, not far from the max-out level of 72.2 MAF that was exceeded in the record flood year of 2011. Right now, 12 MAF of the system’s 16.3 MAF of flood control storage is occupied, the Army Corps said; that means about 26 percent of the flood control storage in the system remains available to handle runoff, if more comes. Only slight chances of some rainfall is predicted for the next week in the Upper Missouri Basin; while the lower Basin looks to get hammered with some heavy rains.
