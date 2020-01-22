Lutefisk for 70 years - fundraiser plus contest

Above is an example of the many contest photos. Can you identify the most individuals in the previous 70 years of the lutefisk suppers? If so, you win complimentary supper tickets.

 courtesy photo

The Lutheran Memorial Church (LMC) in Pierre is holding its 70th annual Lutefisk & Swedish Meatball Supper fundraiser, Monday, Feb. 3.

A 70th-year fun activity is planned. Photographs from previous lutefisk suppers will be on display at the church before and during this year’s supper. People can try their hand at identifying the people in the photos. A contest will be held, where people can identify the photos with a name and drop that off at the church, or email the names to the church. The LMC will give complimentary tickets for next year’s 71st supper to the person who correctly identifies the most individuals in the photos.

This year’s serving begins at 5 p.m. and goes through 7 p.m. Full courses of lutefisk, Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, lefse, dessert and a beverage will be served in family style - all you would like to eat.

The church is located at 320 E. Prospect. The event is sponsored by the LMC Men in Mission. Raised funds will be distributed to LMC Youth Groups.

Advance tickets are available at Bankwest (all three locations), Wells Fargo Bank, First National Bank (Pierre and Fort Pierre), American Bank and Trust, Prairie Pages Bookseller, and the Lutheran Memorial Church. Tickets purchased at the door will cost two dollars more per person. Kids 11 and under have a reduced cost.

The lefse-making day is Saturday, Jan. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m. The lefse made during this time will be served at the lutefisk supper. To volunteer to help make lefse or help with anything else, contact the church at (605) 224-8608.

