Retired Bishop Herbert Chilstrom, a Minnesota farm boy who hunted pheasants in South Dakota, was honored by a king and became the first presiding bishop of nation’s largest Lutheran body, died Sunday, Jan. 19, at his home in Sahuarita, Arizona. He was 88.
When the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America was formed in 1988 by a merger of the nation’s largest and third-largest Lutheran denominations, Chilstrom was elected the ELCA’s first presiding bishop. That made him pastor to 5.2 million Lutherans, more than a fourth of them in the Dakotas, Iowa and Minnesota.
“He used to come and hunt in Pierre,” retired Bishop David Zellmer, a former Pierre pastor, told the Capital Journal on Thursday. “He was really good friends with the bishop from the South Dakota Synod, Norm Eitrheim.”
The ELCA is the second-largest religious group in South Dakota, with about 105,000 baptized members in the South Dakota Synod, a figure equivalent to about 12 percent of the general population. By comparison, the Catholic Church’s Sioux Falls and Rapid City dioceses together have about 150,000 baptized members, equivalent to about 17 percent of the general population.
The Rev. Zellmer was bishop of the South Dakota Synod 2007-19, succeeded by Bishop Constanze Hagmaier last summer.
From 1993-07, Zellmer was pastor of Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre.
Eitrheim, retired now in Sioux Falls, was bishop of the synod 1980-95, the first seven years as president of the South Dakota District of the American Lutheran Church before it merged into the new ELCA.
“Norm made me responsible for putting the hunt together,” Zellmer said of the yearly event held while he was a pastor in Pierre. “Norm had a group of five or six guys who would come out here to hunt pheasants, all of them retired bishops. They would come out, hunt for three days. So we would hunt the Bad River, we hunted up by Selby and we hunted down at Vivian.”
So, was Bishop Chilstrom a crack wingshooter?
“Well, honestly, no,” Zellmer said with a chuckle. “But he was a Minnesota kid. He grew up on the farm.”
But a couple of the retired bishops were good with guns.
“We had a ball,” Zellmer said. “I would take my two boys out of school and we would have a grand old time.”
Early years in ELCA
Zellmer said Chilstrom’s legacy is perhaps simply holding the ELCA together in its early years.
The church was formed from two denominations of immigrant Europeans with different takes: the American Lutheran Church dominated by Norwegian-Americans who mostly liked the “low church” style of church government, not so ceremonial, not as beholden to bishops. In fact, the ALC, which was the main Lutheran group in the Dakotas and Minnesota, didn’t use the term bishop, but called the church executives “district presidents.”
In 1988, the ALC merged with the larger Lutheran Church in America, which was more “high church,” with bishops holding a bigger role and a membership more tilted to the eastern United States and more descendants of German and Swedish immigrants.
The ALC brought about 2.25 million members to the new ELCA: the LCA brought about 2.85 million. A small group of about 100,000 from the Association of Evangelical Lutheran Churches, a break-away group from the conservative Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod — which then had about 2.6 million members — also were part of the merger that became the ELCA.
Conservative/Radical
Chilstrom came from Swedish stock, born in Litchfield, Minnesota, and served LCA congregations in Minnesota in Pelican Rapids, Elizabeth and St. Peter. He was elected bishop of the LCA’s Minnesota Synod before being elected first head of the ELCA to lead lots of kinds of Lutherans.
“You were putting two very different cultures together,” Zellmer said. “I just think he did a pretty decent job of walking that line. I have a deep respect for him, thought he was a good pastor and certainly a good bishop.”
Chilstrom was widely seen as a bishop who urged his flock to be more open minded in many ways. Most notably he pressed the ELCA to more openly accept homosexuals into church life and to forge ecumenical ties with other churches, including the Episcopal and Presbyterian churches.
That put him at odds with many conservatives in the ELCA, even though Chilstrom described himself as a conservative Lutheran, he told the Green Valley News in 2012, in Arizona where he and his wife, the Rev. Corrine Hansen, lived in retirement.
“I’m an evangelical conservative with a radical social conscience,” he said. “Christ is my heart and the soul of my life. Radiating out from that is my conviction about being involved in the structures of society.”
Chilstrom said his views on what the ELCA should teach and practice about homosexuality were changed in 1977 when several men came to him in St. Paul and told him, “We’re gay and we’re Lutheran. And we’d like to talk to you.”
The men were sons of Lutheran pastors, some of them graduates of Lutheran colleges, and they had found they “didn’t choose to be gay,” Chilstrom said.
He was impressed with their stories and with their Christian faith, he said. It led him to rethink his beliefs about the Bible and sexuality and informed how he led the ELCA toward more acceptance of gay and lesbian relationships.
Fourteen years after he retired, in August 2009, the ELCA made news when its national assembly voted to approve long-term homosexual relationships for pastors. Only a handful of states had legalized gay marriage by the time of that assembly.
Many church-watchers and many who soon left the ELCA blamed that vote for what has been called the single, quickest plunge in membership in an American church.
With about 3.3 million baptized members, the ELCA now has less than two-thirds the membership it had in 1988. During the same 32-year span, the U.S. population has grown by a third, to 327 million. That means the ELCA at its start represented about 2.1 percent of the country’s population; now it’s about 1 percent.
Still involved
Chilstrom remained involved from the sidelines after retiring as presiding bishop in 1995.
In 2010, he wrote an open — and blunt — letter to congregations leaving the ELCA, challenging them to look at their reasons and reconsider.
Chilstrom said in 2012 he didn’t think it was social issues causing the ELCA’s falling numbers, but rather the larger demographic trends which have cut membership in all mainline Protestant denominations.
He said the ELCA historically focused most of its ministry on rural parts of the nation and on inner cities, which are the places the Lutherans from Scandinavia and Germany settled in America 150 years ago. Both those parts of America today are seeing population drains, he told the Green Valley News.
“The key to growth for Lutherans is faithful preaching and good worship — informal or formal, it’s got to be done well,” he said. As well as “careful preparation of sermons,” and getting people into Bible study and small group relationships, Chilstrom said.
To Chilstrom's point, perhaps: Since 1970, the more conservative Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod has seen its membership decrease by 29 percent.
ELCA’s Presiding Bishop Elizabeth Eaton posted a short eulogy online, saying Chilstrom had a faith that helped launch the ELCA from a sort of shoe-string operation with few resources in its early quarters in Chicago.
“And I know that Bishop Chilstrom served out of the conviction that it was God's will to raise up an ELCA witness to the gospel, and with God, all things are possible,” Eaton said.
“I remember Bishop Chilstrom saying once that his mother told him, ‘Herb, you might be the only Bible some people read.’ It was her way of telling him, and his way of telling us, that we are living witnesses to the grace of God.”
Chilstrom had degrees from Augsburg University in Minneapolis; Augustana Seminary in Rock Island, Illinois; the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago; Princeton Seminary in New Jersey and New York University. He was professor and dean of Luther College in Teaneck, New Jersey, from 1962-70. In 1976, he was elected bishop of the LCA’s Minnesota Synod.
He was awarded 15 honorary doctorates by colleges, universities and seminaries and named a Commander of the Royal Order of the North Star by King Carl Gustav IV of Sweden and received many other awards.
After his 1995 retirement, Chilstrom remained active, preaching and teaching across the country. He became a Minnesota Master Gardener.
Zellmer said Chilstrom’s death was a sad surprise.
“He had a cancer that came back really fast,” he said.
Chilstrom is survived by his wife of 65 years, the Rev. Corrine (Hansen) Chilstrom; a daughter, Mary Cress of Mesa, Arizona; a son, Christopher Holt, of Baltimore; and four sisters.
Chilstrom and his wife attended Desert Hills Lutheran Church in Green Valley, 20 miles south of Tucson, where he preached at times.
Chilstrom and his wife each wrote a book — hers years ago, his more recently — about the suicide of their teenage son Andrew in the 1980s.
In 2012, he told the Green Valley News: “My understanding of life beyond the grave is that it’s a great mystery. There are consequences for how we lived but blessings for those who’ve followed the way of Christ.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.