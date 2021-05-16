The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys and girls track team competed in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Meet at the Swisher Activities Complex in Aberdeen on Saturday. A total of nine teams competed in the meet.
As a team, the Govs girls placed seventh with 58 team points. The Govs boys placed eighth with 44 team points. Brandon Valley took home the ESD girls title with 217.5 team points, while Aberdeen Central earned the boys title with 147.5 team points.
Senior Jessica Lutmer was the lone Govs athlete to place first in an event. She placed first in the 3200 meter run with a time of 11:42.73.
The Govs will next see action at the Mark Wendelgass Relays at Tiger Stadium in Huron on Thursday. Starting time is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT.
