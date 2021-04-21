Pierre T.F. Riggs senior track runner Jessica Lutmer and junior thrower Blake Wagner were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of April 12-17. Here are their nominations:
As a distance runner for the Governor squad, Lutmer has had a great start to her senior campaign. She placed second in the mile and third in the two mile at this past week’s Corn Palace Invite. She managed to cut 50 seconds in the two mile to run the third fastest in Governors girls track history. When it comes to dedication and work ethic, a coach will not find any better then her. She understands what it takes to get to the next level and her times are showing, as she is running personal bests in all of her events, early in the year.
Wagner had quite the day at the Corn Palace Relays. In his first event, he earned second place in the discus with a throw of 136 feet, six inches. With that throw, he is now ranked tenth in class AA. After his discus event, he was able to be entered into the shot put where he threw a personal record throw of 40 feet, 10 inches, which earned him a fourth place finish. Wagner is working very hard this year and is improving by the day. With how much Wagner is improving daily, he will be moving higher and higher in the class AA standings.
