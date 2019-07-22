Lyle W. Ebert, 93
Lyle W. Ebert, 93, of Onida, passed away July 20, 2019 in Pierre. Visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00pm Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Feigum Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00am Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Onida Presbyterian Church with interment following at the Onida Cemetery.
Lyle was born a twin on January 1, 1926 in Pierre, South Dakota to Joseph and Anna (Warne) Ebert. He was raised on a farm in the Fielder Bottom area of western Sully County and Hughes County. The homestead was flooded for the Oahe Dam construction. Lyle attended grade school in rural Sully County and attended high school in Pierre. He enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17. He served in the Navy during World War II in the South Pacific. He was honorably discharged at the end of World War II.
Upon returning from the service he was employed by his Uncle Jim in the Mission Ridge area of Stanley County. His duties on the ranch included breaking bucking horses. This sparked an interest in rodeo. This interest in rodeo let him to be a participant in rodeo for many years in the saddle bronc and bareback riding competition. Because of his many years of competition and dedication to the sport of rodeo, he was recognized by the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Foundation as the Past Rodeo Great in November, 2007.
Lyle met his wife, Beverly Spaid, while employed in Pierre, SD. They were married on November 4, 1949. To this union were born two daughters, Carol and Nancy. They lived in Pierre for a short time after their marriage before moving to Sully County, SD. They acquired the place just north of her family’s farm known as the Wallace Chamberlain place in 1953. They continued to live there and farm for sixty plus years adding real estate to the original farm. Lyle took pride in his farm and strived to raise the best crops while being a steward of the land. He was named Outstanding Young Farmer by the Sully County Jaycees in 1958.
Lyle was very active in Sully County serving on various boards. He was the Treasurer of the Clifton School District until it dissolved. Lyle was an original stockholder of Oahe Grain Corporation. Lyle served as a Director of the Oahe Grain Board for 40 plus years. He also served on the Sully County Soil Conservation Board and Sully County Zoning Board. Lyle joined the American Legion and served as Commander and held various other offices throughout his life. He was a lifelong member of VFW and also a member of the Swishers Dance Club.
Lyle became interested in the sport of bowling. He bowled for many years in Gettysburg and Pierre. Because of his interest in bowling, he became an instrumental part of rebuilding the Lariat Lanes that was devastated by a fire in 1984. Because of his continued participation and interest in bowling, he was inducted into the Pierre Bowling Association’s Hall of Fame in August, 2000. Lyle continued to bowl until the age of 91 when deteriorating health forced him to retire.
Lyle was an active goose hunter for many years. He owned and operated the Okobojo Goose Camp in western Sully County. He and grandson, Darin Newcomb, hosted many neighbors, friends, out of town and out of state hunters at their goose camp.
Leaving to mourn his passing are his daughters; Carol (Frank) Newcomb and Nancy Baker, of Pierre, SD; his grandchildren, Darin Newcomb, Derek (Jennifer) Newcomb and Rebecca Baker all of Pierre, SD; six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly; twin brother, Lynn Ebert; sisters, Frances Hurst and Betty Lampson; and half-sisters, Pat Wullweber and Kay Dewall.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.