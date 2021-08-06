Lyman All-Stars
The Lyman All-Stars took home the championship at the South Dakota Tech Boys Basketball Tournament on July 30-31. Pictured are, from left to right: Gavin Irving, Toby Estes, Stockton McClanahan, Ben Heisler, Sam Hand, Cormac Duffy, Darian Karns and Dawsen Moreland. Not pictured: Isaac Thomas, Colton Collins and Jacob Sazue.

 Cooper Garnos

A team composed of players from Pierre, Stanley County, Philip and Lyman, and coached by Lyman boys basketball coach Cooper Garnos, took home a championship last month after they won the annual South Dakota Tech Boys Basketball Tournament in Rapid City on July 30-31. The tournament featured teams from North Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraska.

The first day of action had pool play games. Lyman defeated Northwestern 60-40 before falling to Upton, 61-48. Lyman’s final game of pool play saw them defeat Rutland 51-48 in overtime.

Day two featured a 16-team tournament. Lyman beat Wall 40-30 in the first round, and Trinity Catholic (Dickinson) 42-31 in the second round. They avenged their previous loss by defeating Upton 59-41 in the semifinals. Lyman won the championship game 49-41 over Rapid City Christian.

Players on the team include Pierre’s Ben Heisler, Philip’s Sam Hand, and Stanley County’s Gavin Irving and Cormac Duffy. Lyman players included Toby Estes, Stockton McClanahan, Darian Karns, Dawson Moreland, Isaac Thomas, Colton Collins and Jacob Sazue. The team played in Lyman jerseys.

