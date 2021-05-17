Ellie Erikson

Lyman junior Ellie Erikson placed third in the 100 meter hurdles, and second in the 300 meter hurdles, at Thursday's WGP Conference Meet in Presho.

 Barbara Hockenbary

The Lyman Raiders track and field team competed in the Western Great Plains Conference Track Meet at the Lyman Athletic Complex in Presho on Thursday. A total of nine teams saw action in the meet. Action was held in the high school and middle school ranks.

As a team, the Raiders girls placed fifth with a score of 60. The Raiders boys placed seventh out of nine with a team score of 57.5 team points. The Wall Eagles took home both the boys and girls titles. The Eagles girls earned a score of 135, while the Eagles boys earned a score of 122.

Two Raiders athletes came away with event victories. Freshman Skylar Volmer placed first in the girls 100 meter hurdles and high jump, while junior TJ Moran placed first in the boys discus.

The Raiders will next see action at the Region 7B Track and Field Meet in Wall on Thursday. Action is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. MT.

