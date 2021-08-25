The South Dakota Department of Education announced three more schools will offer the Jobs for America’s Graduates-South Dakota program in the 2021-22 school year, bringing the program’s reach in South Dakota to nine schools.
Per the program’s national website, JAG was launched in Delaware in 1979 as a transition program between school and employment designed to keep students in school through graduation and help them transition into the workplace in quality jobs. The program began in South Dakota in 2009. Today, 35 state JAG programs exist.
This year, the JAG program added at Lyman High School, Oelrichs High School in Fall River County and Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls. Andes Central Middle and High School in Charles Mix County, Bennett County High School, Todd County High School and Wagner Middle and High School already participate in the program.
“I’m thrilled to see JAG-SD expanding to more schools,” Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson said in the Tuesday announcement. “This program has a proven track record of improving graduation rates, academic performance, attendance, job placement, and pursuit of further education and training. This is a terrific opportunity for students in Lyman, Oelrichs, and Sioux Falls.”
Eighty-seven percent of JAG-SD students maintained full-time employment within 12 months of graduation as of last school year, according to JAG-SD state director Beth Schneider.
“We found it fit as an administrative team, fit for our district to get in our building,” Lyman Middle and High School Principal Michael Uthe told the Capital Journal. “We’ve heard it raved from Wagner School District and Bennett County, I see that Sioux Falls Roosevelt just jumped on board with it. So we started diving into it. We have some connections with the DOE that used to be in our building, so we have some good connections that kind of got us on track with this and we started looking into it. It fits our needs. This is something that we need. The best part about this program is it tracks a kid all the way through high school and then it actually tracks them a year after high school, whether that’s going and working on a farm, or it’s going to a (technical school) or going to a four-year university, we still keep that conversation.”
Uthe said the JAG program at Lyman High reaches about 45 students and JAG instructor Chad Johnson is currently focused on teaching them how to interact with and approach their community.
“A lot of times you see kids that go to a year of school and then don’t finish after we’re done with them, and we go back and, ‘Are we doing the right things?’” Uthe said. “We get kids to the door and then when they get out into the real world, where do they end up? And our goal is, we want to have successful people leave our buildings. So this is another step further where we get to basically extend our warranty with a kid and extend another year of working with them and making sure that they’re doing the right things, on the right path.”
New digs
Johnson taught elementary and middle school before jumping into the JAG instruction role. He credits Superintendent Philip Schonebaum for identifying the need for the program in Lyman County.
“I read a lot of the things in the job description that really connected with me,” Johnson said. “I’m a lifelong Lyman County resident, so I do business here, I want kids to have the opportunity to do things around here, but I also kind of keep in mind that there’s things bigger than Lyman County. I’m in the agricultural community, too, so I have a lot of connections in the community, and I feel like I can use those connections as a JAG specialist to help get our kids out into the community and learning what’s out there and maybe doing some on-site training with some things, maybe getting bringing in speakers from our area just to kind of show what’s out here and what’s in the county and what’s out beyond that.”
Johnson said it’s important to look at what students are most interested in when looking for a proper occupational fit in the area, though obviously Lyman County is a “large agricultural community,” as he puts it.
“But there are other things out here,” Johnson said. “Even, we were talking with Dave Henriksen the other day, who runs the auto body shop (in Presho). It’s not just him at the shop, it’s the people doing the book work, doing the inventory, things like that. It’s not just body work. With the big elevators here... it’s not just people assessing the grain, weighing the trucks. You know, there’s people inside writing the checks, doing the books. So I really want to be cautious in the sense of not everything is ag-related. I know we have big ag ties here in the community but we want to make sure that people understand there’s more out there than ag.”
Johnson added the area has everything from clinics to banks in town and wants to give students an opportunity to see these options.
Uthe credits Johnson for his experience with the Lyman County community, which he said makes him ideal for the JAG position.
“He’s a leader in everything he does, so we’re like, we needed this guy in this position,” Uthe said.
Students are currently working on some of the basics when it comes to entering the professional world. Uthe said students are learning how to have a phone conversation, building their resumes and how and where to receive recommendation letters.
“I know he’s got planned to work, because we service five different communities — Vivian, Kennebec, Presho, Reliance, Lower Brule — and he’s got projects that he’s going to do in each community,” he said. “Painting basketball lines on a court in one of the communities and they’re going to reach out, and it’s a student-led thing, which is cool. Mr. Johnson’s basically like a facilitator. The kids stem the ideas, and he facilitates them into the right direction.”
Seeing success
Secondary Principal Nick Redden of the Bennett County School District told the Capital Journal that Bennett County has collected “numerous” success stories in the time JAG has been apart of the county’s curriculum.
“You see freshmen coming in that do need help with the social, emotional skills, leadership skills, social aspects,” he said. “Not every student’s like that, but there are those few, and what you see is after a four-year period, I’ve seen a lot of those students who weren’t sure (about) the whole school aspect, but by the time they’re a senior, you see confidence, you see leadership, and that’s leadership in the classroom, leadership in the hallways, leadership among all their classmates.”
Redden said that of Bennett County’s JAG success stories, one in particular stands out.
“They have a JAG project where there’s budgeting and insurance and buying a house, and about four or five years ago, we had two JAG students end up getting married, and buying a house,” Redden said. “And one of the first things that they did was call their instructor and say ‘Thank you. We now know why you taught this and now we bought our first home.’ And with that, some students may go through high school feeling fully supported and then afterwards not quite sure, but with JAG program there’s constant follow-up after that for one year to help them and see what else is going on, what they can be helped with.”
