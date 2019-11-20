On Tuesday, Nov. 19, the Lyman School District canceled classes for the day, after notification that two students had died in an early a.m. crash.
According to a release from Tony Mangen, public information officer, the South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.
At 4:30 a.m., three male students were traveling in a 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, going north on South Dakota Highway 273. It was determined later that none were belted in.
Near mile marker 65, four miles north of Kennebec in Lyman County, the pickup left the road. It went into the ditch and rolled. All three teens were thrown from the pickup.
The 18-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger died at the scene. The other passenger, an 18-year-old, suffering serious non-life threatening injuries, was taken to the Chamberlain hospital and later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.
