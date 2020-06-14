Larry Lyngstad, a member of the Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club, has been awarded Rotary International’s highest honor for individuals. He received a crystal “Service Above Self Award” and a pin from the Board of Directors of Rotary International.
The accompanying card reads, “Through your compassion, enthusiasm, and commitment to service, you represent the best that Rotary has to offer. We thank you for your dedication to the ideals of Rotary, and we congratulate you on receiving this prestigious honor.”
Lyngstad is the first person in District 5610 to receive the award. He was nominated by Ina Winter, who serves as District 5610 Governor for 2019-20. All nominations must be made through a district governor.
Rotary is an international service club of business and professional leaders volunteering their time, treasure, and talents to serve their communities and world. Rotary has 33,000 clubs in more than 200 countries with a total of 1.2 million members. Rotary District No. 5610 serves 41 clubs in all of South Dakota, northwestern Iowa, southwestern Minnesota and northeastern Nebraska. Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary No. 1458 meets every Monday at noon at the Ramkota Rivercenter in Pierre. Lately, they have been meeting via Zoom because of COVID-19.
“Only about 150 in any one year are selected across the world for this award,” Ed Jacobson, past Rotary District 5610 governor for 2016-17, said. “Larry does not volunteer to be recognized. Larry is kind of the model for me. I am just in awe of his energy to get things done and his follow through. I joined in 1989, and he was a rotary member well before that. You and he could drive anywhere across the state and, even in some convenience store, nine times out of 10 someone says, ‘Hi, Larry.’ He has friends everywhere.”
“We went behind Larry’s back to nominate him for this award,” Jacobson said. With the help of Lyngstad’s wife, Gail, they pulled off the surprise until the May 29 district meeting that was done over the Internet via Zoom.
“The crystal award was secretly passed from Ed to my daughter and then to me. I hid it in the closet until it was time to present it,” Gail said. “Larry is very dedicated to the organization, whether local or national or worldwide. He doesn’t hesitate; he is always willing to do what needs to be done. He loves to teach children and other friends to fish. (There is a RotarAct group geared for children and young adults.) He did not realize he was going to be handed the award at home during a district Zoom meeting. He was speechless for quite a while.”
“Larry Lyngstad exemplifies volunteer leadership because he is always seeking to help and to build up others,” Mike Gibson, past Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club president, said. “Larry actually is that leader who, rather than be in direct leadership, seeks to serve and to see others succeed.”
Lyngstad, who retired in 2003 after serving more than 15 years as the executive director for the South Dakota Real Estate Commission, has performed a variety of leadership roles with his local club and with District 5610.
Lyngstad has been the instigator and chair from the beginning for each of the last seven years the Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club has hosted the “Holiday Jam” concert during the Christmas season, raising more than $10,000 per year for the Boys and Girls Club.
“When the 2011 flood hit the Pierre-Fort Pierre area, Larry Lyngstad was front and center, moving sandbags and helping in every corner of our communities,” Jacobson said.
Lyngstad has been a local ‘Reading Buddy’ and South Dakota Discovery Center volunteer. Lyngstad served on the Board of the South Dakota State Arts Council, chaired the South Dakota Friends of Public Broadcasting Board, serves on two church boards, directs a church choir and a men’s vocal group, and sings in a quartet. He also plays in the community band. ‘Keep your eye on the prize,’ is Larry’s volunteer mantra.
“Setbacks don’t slow him down. His dedication and perseverance are legendary in his community. He gives and gives and gives – his time, his talents, and his treasures – with no desire to be recognized for his efforts,” District Governor Ina Winter stated.
Local Rotary executives include Ann Schwartz, president elect; J. Michael Smith, secretary; Lori Simpson, treasurer; Mike Gibson, past president; and Charles Quinn, executive secretary/director. Club directors include Ed Jacobson, Rotary Foundation chair; Lisa Stanley, membership chair; Day Breitag, club service chair; Alan Swanson, community service; Tom LeFaive, youth service; and Chris Maxwell, vice president.
