Pierre T.F. Riggs alum and current Presentation College student Michael Lyons has been recognized as the 2021 South Dakota Athletic Trainers’ Association Athletic Training Student of the Year. The award recognizes an athletic training student for their involvement in the athletic training profession at the school, state or district level.
“Michael is a model athletic training student,” Presentation College athletic training education program director Brittany Hubbart said. “He is not only passionate about his future in athletic training, but also works to strengthen the profession. We are lucky to have someone of his caliber in our program, and I am excited to see what the future holds for Michael. I know that he will continue to positively impact the lives of his patients, colleagues and the broader athletic training community.
Lyons received the award at the South Dakota Athletic Trainer’s Association annual honors and awards banquet on June 3 in Sioux Falls. Lyons will graduate from Presentation College in the spring of 2022.
