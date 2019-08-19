A $1.5 million federal grant to South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety based in Pierre will help in the upgrade of equipment and technology to 911 systems, including the large regional one in Pierre.
The money from the federal 911 Grant Program will be spread among the 28 Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) across the state, including the Central South Dakota Communications Center in the George S. Mickelson law enforcement building on the edge of Pierre, according to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the DPS, which includes the Highway Patrol.
It will help in the process of upgrading the state’s 911 system to “Next Generation 911,” or NG911, Mangan said in a news release.across South Dakota.
Local law enforcement said it will make a difference.
NG911 allows citizens, first responders and 911 call-takers to use digital, internet-based, broadband-enabled technologies to coordinate emergency responses.
The plan is that some of the grant money will go toward the Central South Dakota Dispatch Center in Pierre, said Pierre Police Capt. Bryan Walz.
It will improve the services the 911 center, he told the Capital Journal.
Because most 911 systems, or Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) were installed with older analog technology, not digital, the upgrade to Next Generation 911 is needed to take advantage of all the capabilities of the cell phones everyone is using, according to the National 911 Coordination program.
Next Generation 911, or NG911, will allow text messages, as well as photos and videos transmitted from cell phones to “flow seamlessly from the public to the 911 network,” according to the federal 911 website.
NG911 also will improve service when there is call overload during a major emergency such as a natural disaster, such as this spring's flooding across South Dakota and the recent tornado in Burke. The upgrades will make transferring 911 calls within a system easier and more efficient.
Some of the expanded services can include more capability for people who do not hear well to use 911 emergency calls using special equipment.
The possibilities already seen in digital technology include what happened earlier this month when sailboat tipped over in Lake Oahe as a storm hit the giant lake, putting two men in the water.
The Central South Dakota Communications Center in Pierre was not only able to stay in contact with the men via their cell phone, but could determine their location using the signals pinging off nearby cell towers. That aided the rescue by the Pierre Fire Department, Fire Chief Ian Paul told the Capital Journal.
In 2014, the former Pierre State Radio office was consolidated into the Pierre Police Communications Center, otherwise called the Central South Dakota Communications Center. A staff of 14 trained communications officers headed by Director Cindy Gross serve as the PSAP — that is, taking 911 calls — for five counties, as well as dispatching for the Highway Patrol statewide and for many state and federal agencies, as well as many cities within the region.
The new federal grant is a new step in improving 911 capability, said the governor.
“This is another good example of governments working together at all levels to strengthen our communities,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in a news release. “DPS was able to apply for this funding for use at the local level to help protect and serve the public. These dollars will go a long way in bolstering our systems and keeping South Dakota safe.”
A transition to NG911 has been a major objective of the state’s 9111 Coordination Board, which is part of Department of Public Safety.
Board Chair Lee McPeek of Watertown said the grant money is part of this effort.
“We want the PSAPs to have the most current equipment and technology available to do their job and keep citizens safe,” he said. “We plan to use 100 percent of the grant funds to directly benefit the PSAPs.”
More than $109 million in grant funds was awarded to 34 states and two tribal nations which applied to the grant program through the U.S. Departments of Commerce and Transportation.
South Dakota’s 28 PSAPs are: Bon Homme County 911; Brookings Police Department: Brown County Communications; Butte County Dispatch Center; Central South Dakota Communications in Pierre; Charles Mix County 911; Clay County Emergency Services Communications Center; Custer County Communications Center; Fall River County Sheriff’s Office; Huron Police Department; Lake County 911 Communications; Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office; Lincoln County Communications; Marshall County 911; Meade County Telecom; Metro Communications Agency in Sioux Falls; Miner County Sheriff’s Office; Mitchell Regional 911; Moody County 911; North Central Regional E911 Center in Mobridge; Pennington County 911; Roberts County Sheriff’s Office; Spearfish Police Department; Spink County Sheriff’s Office; Union County Sheriff’s Office; Watertown Police Department; Winner Police Department; and Yankton Police Department.
