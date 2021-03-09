Gregg Magera - Fifth Circuit Judge

Gregg Magera - Fifth Circuit Judge

Gregg Magera has been appointed by Governor Kristi Noem to serve as judge for the Fifth Judicial Circuit.

“Gregg has spent his life in the pursuit of justice, first in private practice and then as a magistrate judge,” said Noem.

Magera currently serves as a magistrate judge in the Fifth Circuit. A Yankton native, Magera earned his bachelor’s degree and his law degree from the University of South Dakota. Following service as a law clerk, he joined Siegel, Barnett & Schultz in Aberdeen in 1991, where he became a partner and practiced until his appointment as magistrate judge in 2019.

Magera enjoys tennis, hunting, fishing, and playing violin in the Aberdeen University Civic Symphony. He and his wife, Barbara, have two daughters, Katie and Emily.

The Fifth Judicial Circuit Court is served by four circuit judges and one magistrate and covers Brown, Campbell, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, Marshall, McPherson, Roberts, Spink, and Walworth counties. Magera will succeed Scott P. Myren, who Noem appointed to the South Dakota Supreme Court in January.

Tags

Load comments