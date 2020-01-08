People wanting to learn to play mah jongg can register for a mah jongg bootcamp on Friday, Jan. 10, evening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 11, morning from 8 a.m. to noon, and Saturday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Ramkota in Pierre.
The class will be taught by certified mah jongg instructor Cathy Schneider, who teaches the game for the Sioux Falls Community Education center. Schneider has played the game for more than 25 years. Since she began teaching five years ago, she.has taught more than 300 beginners to play the game.
“Teaching mah jongg is one of my favorite things,” said Schneider. Playing mah jongg is a great exercise for your brain, especially for people over 50. “It’s a complicated game, but once learned, enables people to share experiences, challenges and fun. Much like bridge or role playing games, mah jongg has endless possibilities of combinations, choices, mistakes, and successes.”
The classes will include open play for players who want to meet and support the beginners.
For more information, including registration costs, and to register for the class, call Fern Barnett at 605-222-9610.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.