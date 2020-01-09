The Stanley County GOLD — Greater Opportunities for Learning and Development — Program has announced that Kristie Maher will be the new GOLD program site director. She starts Feb. 1
Former site director, Barb Rohrbach resigned in December to spend more time with family.
Maher comes to the program with nearly 30 years of experience in education and administration. Most recently, she served for 20 years as the executive director of the South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre. Additionally, she worked as a science educator for the science center and a teacher for the Stanley County and Minneapolis School Systems.
“I am really excited to be face-to-face with kids on a daily basis again,” said Maher. “Just like at the SD Discovery Center, my goal is to use the resources available to best help the GOLD program kids build their love of learning, their curiosity, and their confidence.”
She noted that, in the tradition of the Pat Duffy Community Center, the SC GOLD program and its participants will be looking to get more engaged with Stanley County School and their 20 other community partners. “This is what I love, putting great kids with exciting resources and seeing how the kids, the organizations and the community can benefit from the interactions.”
“The GOLD program is very excited to have Kristie join the team,” said Dr. Pam Lange, TRC 21st Century grant technical advisor. “She brings a wealth of experience in creating and delivering educational programs, and we are excited to build upon those experiences for the students in the GOLD program.”
Diana Melvin was acting interim director. With Melvin’s support, the program was able to continue operating with no interruption in services to the Stanley County community.
The Stanley County GOLD 21st Century Afterschool Program is a project of the Pat Duffy Community Center in partnership with Three Rivers Special Services Cooperative & the Stanley County School District.
The Stanley County GOLD program received a 21st Century Community Learning Center grant, with the start date of the program in early September. The grants support out-of-school-time programming for school-age children in eligible schools and districts. The grant awardee was Three Rivers Special Services Cooperative (TRC) with the Pat Duffy Community Center as the local coordinating agency and Stanley County School District as full partners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.