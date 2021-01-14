As of 3 p.m. Thursday, smoke from a major fire north of Pierre continued to roll. The blaze is in the general vicinity of the Oahe Dam and Peoria Flats. South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers blocked a road leading to the source of the fire. 

Blustery conditions blew smoke from the fire throughout the city late Thursday.

More details will be provided as they become available. 

