As of 3 p.m. Thursday, smoke from a major fire north of Pierre continued to roll. The blaze is in the general vicinity of the Oahe Dam and Peoria Flats. South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers blocked a road leading to the source of the fire.
Blustery conditions blew smoke from the fire throughout the city late Thursday.
More details will be provided as they become available.
