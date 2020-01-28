It is January, and it is ice fishing season. It also means there are some things to know to be safe while out hunting for scaled game on frozen water.
South Dakota does not keep track of how many accidents they have on the ice, according to John Murphy of Game, Fish and Parks.
“We have at least five to 10 vehicles fall through,” Murphy said. “I think we’ve had one person go through the ice so far.” There’s mention of a person who died after succumbing to hypothermia in the northeast area, he said.
Pierre Volunteer Fire Department chief has spoken on this subject before when he was deputy chief in 2010, as reported in the Capital Journal.
“Know the ice — if there is water moving, it’s going to make the ice weaker,” Paul said in 2010. “Know the thickness of the ice before you venture out and take all the precautions you should, which include taking proper equipment with you in case you do get yourself in trouble.”
Murphy has to ponder and think a bit to remember the last time there was a fatality while ice fishing in the Pierre area in the at least six or seven years, he said. He thinks the last two he can remember were at Farm Island and Joe Creek.
“Here in Central South Dakota we haven’t had anybody fall through or drown in the last several years, but we have vehicles go through every year,” Murphy said.
Though there haven’t been any fatalities, the ice in the capital area is dangerous due to the torrid Missouri River.
“We have a lot of issue with ice safety because we have the Missouri River,” Murphy said. “Our ice is pretty bad out here.”
There are also small ponds with springs attached to them, and it makes it tough, Murphy said.
“Missouri River is notorious for having bad ice,” Murphy said. “We have a lot of moving water that fluctuates a lot, going up and down with the water levels. Missouri River ice is probably some of the worst in the state. You have to be super careful on it.”
There are no markers on land to signify a heavy or faster current in the river which could signify danger spots for ice, but the people in the Pierre area seem to know what they are doing, minus the five to 10 cars that fall through.
“The common ice rules are, check the ice as you go,” Murphy said. “Have a rope. Have picks, icepicks, with you. Let people know where you are going. Have your phone with you, so if you do have an accident at least you can call for help.”
He notes one place he sees people with shacks out fishing is north of town on the backside of the dam. There is open water 50-60 yards away from the people’s shacks. That is dangerous, he said.
Another danger on the ice is when animals go in. Owners should not chase. Often time the animal is able to get themselves out. The first rule is, don’t panic.
“There’s a possibility of those dogs going through weak ice,” Paul said in 2010. “If your animal does break through the ice, don’t go and try to retrieve the dog. Call the Pierre Fire Department. We don’t want anybody putting themselves in harms way.”
All of the experts say stay off the ice if it is under four inches. Four inches is the first level of thickness deemed safe enough for foot travel alone. At six inches things like an ATV or snowmobile are safe. From eight to 12 inches a small car should be safe, and with ice from 12-15 inches, a small pickup truck should be safe. As safe as being on a block of frozen water above not frozen water can be.
“We caution everyone to check it, regardless of where they are going,” Murphy said.
