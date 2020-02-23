Make-A-Wish South Dakota is asking people to “Donate Miles. Transform Lives.” For this program, the organization accepts and uses tens of thousands of airline miles each year to make travel wishes come true for children with critical illnesses.
Make-A-Wish South Dakota is hoping to collect at least one million miles to purchase airline tickets for wishes involving travel. These donated miles save the organization tens of thousands of dollars in airfare expenses. Donated miles from Delta and United airlines are accepted to directly benefit Make-Wish South Dakota. Once donated, airline miles never expire.
Last year, more than 1.4 million miles were donated to the campaign. Make-A-Wish South Dakota granted 88 wishes last fiscal year, the most ever in a single year. Of those wishes, nearly 80 percent required air travel, the largest expense of the chapter’s annual wish budget. Wishes involved travel to places like Hawaii, Alaska, Walt Disney World, and international locations such as Paris, London, Italy, Belize and the Bahamas.
On average, it takes about 50,000 airline miles to provide a flight for a wish child and about 200,000 miles to fly the average-sized family. Make-A-Wish S.D. accepts miles donations year-round.
Donate by calling 1-800-640-9198 or online at southdakota.wish.org/travel. Make sure to have the airline account number handy. The process of calling or going online takes only a few minutes.
