The Cultural Heritage Center, Pierre, is holding its eighth annual “Make-n-Take a Holiday Ornament” event Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Supplies and instructions for the ornaments are provided. All ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Cookies, coffee, and punch will be served. There is free admission to the museum for all visitors on that day.
It’s a “make-and-take” because visitors make ornaments to decorate a tree for the Cultural Heritage Center as well as ornaments to take home.
“The Christmas tree decorated with the ornaments from the make-n-take is a highlight in the Cultural Heritage Center lobby during the holiday season,” said Jay Smith, museum director. “It’s great to see the variety of ornaments, ranging from simple pipe cleaner candy canes to elaborate folded paper wreaths. We introduce a few new ornaments every year and hold onto some tried-and-true favorites.”
The decorated tree will be up in the Cultural Heritage Center lobby during the holiday season. The annual Holiday Open House is set for Friday, Nov. 29, starting at noon and going to 4:30 p.m. It features Santa Claus, musical entertainment and refreshments.
The museum is open from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. CDT Monday through Saturday, and 1-4:30 p.m. CDT on Sundays and most holidays. Call 605-773-3458 or visit history.sd.gov for more information about exhibits, special events, and upcoming activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.