Visitors can create their own 3-D Valentine ornaments during Museum Activity Day at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre on Sunday, Feb 2. Guest can also have complementary South Dakota State University ice cream
All supplies and instructions are provided. The free event runs from 1-4 p.m. CST, and admission to the museum that day is free as well. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Visitors may view the featured exhibits, The first is “Silent Silos: South Dakota’s Missile Field,” which traces the development of the Cold War-era missile field in South Dakota. The second is “The Right Is Ours: Women Win the Vote," which gives an overview of the suffrage movement to give women the right to vote in South Dakota and the United States. Both exhibits include photos, text, and hands-on activities.
“Museum Activity Day in February is always fun,” said Jay Smith, museum director. “It provides a great excuse to get out of the house and enjoy some easy hands-on activities – and some SDSU ice cream. It is one of our biggest events of the year, and we will have plenty of staff and volunteers to assist our young attendees.”
The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST Monday through Saturday, and 1-4:30 p.m. CST on Sundays and most holidays. Call 605-773-3458 for more information about exhibits, special events, and upcoming activities.
