A male inmate in the South Dakota prison in Sioux Falls has tested positive for COVID-19, prison officials reported on Wednesday, April 15.
He is the first male inmate and second inmate in the prison system, to test positive for the coronavirus.
The first was an inmate in the state Women’s Prison in Pierre, whose case was reported March 23. That announcement seemed to spark unrest among inmates who said they were concerned for their safety, according to family members of inmates. Nine inmates escaped that night, March 23, from the Women's Prison Community Work Center adjacent to the prison in the Solem Public Safety Center in Pierre. On March 24, Warden Wanda Markland handed in her resignation and walked off the job. Deputy Warden Darren Berg was named interim warden.
The woman with COVID-19 was isolated in the prison and recovered by April 7 according to Michael Winder, spokesman for the Department of Corrections at the DOC’s head offices in Pierre.
The male inmate with COVID-19 is in the Jameson Annex at the prison complex in Sioux Falls, which is the maximum security area and includes, in a separate wing, the state’s “death row.”
(There is one prisoner on death row, Briley Piper, 39, who lost his latest appeal in December for his admitted part in the torture and murder of Chester Poage, 19, on March 13, 2000, in Spearfish.)
The male inmate with COVID-19 has not been named by Winder; he also did not release the name of the female inmate who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Jameson Annex inmate was placed in isolation and “he indicated that he was in close contact with someone who may have been positive,” according to a news release posted Wednesday from Winder, communications director for the DOC. “He remains in isolation and has not had contact with other inmates.”
Winder said the man is the second inmate in the DOC system to test positive for the coronavirus, after the inmate in the Women’s Prison in Pierre.
Winder said the DOC “remains focused on protecting all inmates and staff at every one of our facilities. When an inmate becomes symptomatic, we will follow the proper protocols from guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and the (state) Department of Health.”
It comes at the same time as a key move is due in expanding the Jameson Annex' health services, dating to a year ago.
Last year, Gov. Kristi Noem asked the legislature to declare an emergency and appropriate funds to improve health services in the Jameson Annex, according to a DOC posting online.
The legislature approved the plan in 2019 and bid opening was to take place Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Winder told KELO TV recently.
“The DOC has emergency plans in place to address incidents like COVID-19,” Winder told KELO. “This expansion will enhance the department’s response capabilities for events like COVID-19 in the future and other health care needs.”
The Annex opened in 1993 with 288 beds for male inmates, with 192 beds added — but no additional health services space added — when Unit D opened in 2006, according to DOC officials.
On Jan. 1, 2019, there were 531 inmates in the Annex, “almost double the original design,” the DOC says.
On Feb. 29, 2020, there were 490 inmates in the Annex, according to DOC statistics.
The Jameson Annex serves as the initial intake center for all male inmates in the DOC system.
Male admissions rose from 773 in fiscal year 1993 to 3,007 in fiscal year 2018.
“There is a need for additional clinic space, infirmary beds and dental operatories to provide services to the growing inmate population,” according to the DOC news release last year about the Annex expansion project. “There is also a need for additional work space for staff and health care providers. Insufficient work space for staff and providers presents privacy and confidentiality issues for patient care. A lack of work space also creates issues in providing services as health care staff and provided services are not all co-located.”
The DOC system’s population of adult inmates increased 1 percent from January to February this year to 3,859 total, including 566 women and 26 federal male inmates, as of Feb. 29. That compares with 3,821 total, including 558 women and 31 federal male inmates, as of Jan. 31, according to DOC figures posted online.
But the numbers may have decreased since Jan. 31 due to measures taken by DOC in response to the pandemic..
On April 9, Winder said in a posting online that Gov. Kristi Noem’s executive order giving guidelines for dealing with the pandemic loosened state laws on handling prisoners and their sentences. Noem’s order includes a “temporary suspension” of state law SDCL 16-22-28 - which requires DOC to punish parole violations over urine tests for illegal drugs,often with more time behind bars. The suspension allows prison officials “to institute a policy which may include an alternative sanction or deferment of the sanction,” according to Winder.
The result could be more inmates referred to treatment programs instead of just being put behind bars for longer stretches. Or, prison officials could “defer” detaining an inmate until a “later date,” under the temporary suspension protocol opened by Noem’s executive order.
. “Other high-level sanctions include referrals to drug/alcohol treatment, cognitive based therapy, increased contacts with agent, house arrest, continuous/increased drug testing, electronic monitoring, and placement in the Community Transition Program or Halfway House (if assessed as needing that placement),” according to Winder’s posting at the DOC’s website on April 9. Noem's order allows parole agents to work with inmates' or parolees' counselors to find measures other than more time behind bars for dealing with certain violations.
No numbers from DOC were available Wednesday to indicate if there has been a reduction in the inmate population since Feb. 29.
Six of the nine inmates of the Women’s Prison Community Work Center who walked out a door the evening of March 23, were back in custody within a few days. Three, however, remain on “escape status.”
