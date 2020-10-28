Gov. Kristi Noem’s campaigning for President Trump in Bangor, Maine, Wednesday morning was interrupted by a man brandishing a large knife and a wooden baton, police said.
The governor’s security detail of South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers responded, as did local law enforcement, an aide for Noem confirmed to the Capital Journal.
“At no time was the governor in any way . .. personally in harm’s way,” Noem’s senior policy aide Maggie Seidel confirmed to the Capital Journal.
Noem’s Highway Patrol trooper team encountered the 58-year-old man, warned him to lose the weapons, which he allegedly brandished toward the troopers, who called local police while watching the man, according to the account by Bangor police.
Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department told the Capital Journal via email that the man had a foot-long wooden baton and a large, fixed-blade knife.
The man was arrested and charged with a felony and released on bail. No one was hurt, according to Betters, who issued this news release Wednesday afternoon:
“This morning, at approximately 9:45 a.m.,(EDT), we received an emergency call to respond to a strip mall located at 649 Hogan Road (in Bangor). The Governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, had just arrived at the strip mall and was holding a rally in support of President Donald Trump. The rally took place outside in the parking lot.”
“One of Governor Noem’s security officers reported a man, later identified as Peter Beitzell (58) of Bangor, had been harassing and exchanging words with those gathered at the rally. Beitzell became upset after being approached by the security officers. At some point, Beitzell allegedly moved toward the crowd while brandishing a wooden baton and a large fixed-blade knife.
“Security officers ordered Beitzell to put the weapons away, but he initially ignored them. At one point, Beitzell allegedly turned and began walking toward one of the security officers while still holding the weapons.
“Eventually, Beitzell returned to his vehicle and put his weapons away. Our officers arrived shortly thereafter and immediately took Beitzell into custody. We transported Beitzell to the Penobscot County Jail and charged him with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon (Class C Felony), and with Disorderly Conduct (Class E Misdemeanor). Beitzell has since posted a $200.00 cash bail and is no longer in jail.”
“No one was injured in this incident. There were no other reported disturbances at this rally.”
Of course, the local prosecutor actually will lay whatever charges are officially decided upon, based on the police report and investigation.
South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers provide security for Noem, as they have done for other governors, in and out of the state.
Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Highway Patrol, told the Capital Journal via email: “Two South Dakota Highway Patrol troopers, who were serving as the governor’s security detail Wednesday in Bangor Maine, encountered a person brandishing (two weapons) in an area where the governor and others were located. The man was arrested by local authorities. We thank the two troopers for their calm response to this incident.”
News reports from Bangor said Beitzell never got near to Noem and did not disrupt the actual rally.
Beitzell told the Bangor Daily News he noticed the Noem-led event about mid-morning as he was headed to a nearby store. A Democrat opposed to Trump, he gave the Trump crowd the double bird, he said, from 100 feet away from the Team Trump bus.
When a man “walked menacingly” toward him, Beitzell said he retrieved the knife and baton from his vehicle to defend himself. He said he was worried because the man identified himself as a police officer but did not show a badge.
Beitzell apparently was talking about one of Noem’s two security officers, troopers in the state Highway Patrol.
On Wednesday afternoon, Beitzell called the incident “stupid on both our parts.”
“He could have left me alone because I wasn’t coming towards him. I was just giving him the finger,” he told the Bangor newspaper. “He didn’t have to come over. Then I was stupid back, enough to brandish weapons at a guy who could take me apart.”
Campaigning with Noem on Wednesday, as he has on several venues in recent months, was Corey Lewandowski, former Trump campaign manager and now a senior advisor. Noem apparently has traveled nearly every week campaigning for Trump, including through Minnesota and New Hampshire in recent weeks. On Tuesday she was in Omaha at Trump’s airport rally that drew 21,000 in the sit-down crowd and another 9,000 reportedly waiting outside the event, not able to get in, according to news reports.
Noem posted a photo Wednesday morning of her standing next to the Team Trump bus with a Maine Republican candidate and his wife.
The way law enforcement officers responded to the man with weapons “was a true testament to the professionalism” of the state troopers who accompany Noem, as they do all South Dakota governors, as well as to the local law enforcement in Maine, Seidel said.
It happened during Noem’s first stop of the day in her campaigning for Trump in Maine and New Hampshire on Wednesday. She will be back in South Dakota later this week, Seidel said.
Why are we paying for the governor and security to be anywhere campaigning?
Good question. As a resident of Maine and a 50 year registered Republican I request that you keep that whack job governor of yours out of our state. The idea that she is telling Maine how to manage COVID - 19 while SDAK is drowning in it is ludicrous.
Good point, as an ambivalent resident of SD, I have difficult time living here and just haven't been able to escape yet.
