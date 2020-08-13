Derek At The Straight has been charged by a grand jury’s indictment with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of a Pierre man at the man’s home on July 9.
According to Police Capt. Bryan Walz, Straight, who is 25, also is charged with committing a felony while armed with a gun and with four counts of aggravated assault. He’s in the Hughes County Jail in Pierre on a $50,000 bond.
On July 9, Walz said a 30-year-old man had been flown to a Sioux Falls hospital with “severe life-threatening injuries,” after being shot outside a home in the 400 block of West Prospect Avenue. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m., July 9.
A 911 caller reported the victim of the shooting was being taken by a private vehicle to Avera St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre and he was quickly flown to Sioux Falls.
Nearby residents told the Capital Journal that evening there had been apparent domestic altercations at the home. One woman said she regularly heard loud arguments from the home.
On the night of the shooting, she was inside her home and heard it happen, she said. “It was ‘boom, boom,’ then a pickup took off out of the driveway. I thought it was fireworks. But (a friend) said ‘That’s a gun.’”
The woman said another neighbor reported seeing a man earlier leave the home in a car immediately after the shooting.
