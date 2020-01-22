Federal prosecutors have charged Dayton Charles Nordstrom of Sioux Falls with a drug crime that could put him in prison for life.
U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons announced Wednesday that a grand jury had indicted Nordstrom, who is 30, with a charge of possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Nordstrom pleaded not guilty Jan. 16 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica Duffy in Sioux Falls to the charge that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine, according to a news release from Parsons.
Parsons says Nordstrom possessed the meth on Dec. 9.
The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) that brings together all levels of law enforcement — federal, tribal, state and local agencies — and the communities they serve, to develop plans to reduce violent crime,” according to Parsons.
Nordstrom was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, meaning he’s likely jailed in Sioux Falls or nearby, awaiting any trial or other disposition of his case. No trial date has been set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.