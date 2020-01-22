Federal prosecutors have charged Dayton Charles Nordstrom of Sioux Falls with a drug crime that could put him in prison for life.

U.S. Attorney Ron Parsons announced Wednesday that a grand jury had indicted Nordstrom, who is 30, with a charge of possessing with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Nordstrom pleaded not guilty Jan. 16 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica Duffy in Sioux Falls to the charge that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine, according to a news release from Parsons.

Parsons says Nordstrom possessed the meth on Dec. 9.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) that brings together all levels of law enforcement — federal, tribal, state and local agencies — and the communities they serve, to develop plans to reduce violent crime,” according to Parsons.

Nordstrom was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, meaning he’s likely jailed in Sioux Falls or nearby, awaiting any trial or other disposition of his case. No trial date has been set.

Tags

Load comments