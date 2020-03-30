Ramiro Gonzalez allegedly led Pierre police on a four-minute chase Monday afternoon, until he ran into a light pole on Missouri Avenue near the Missouri River, then fled on foot for a block or two until he was caught.
Amanda Runs Above, 27, was his passenger. She was taken into custody, according to Pierre Police Department Capt. Bryan Walz.
Gonzalez is from Springfield, South Dakota.
The incident began when an officer allegedly saw Gonzalez commit a traffic violation at 12:50 p.m., Monday and tried to stop him. However, Gonzalez allegedly tried to elude the officer until he crashed his vehicle into a light pole in the 100 block of East Missouri Avenue near the river.
Gonzales ran from his vehicle, while Runs Above stayed in the passenger seat.
It caused some exciting discussions on the police radio band as law enforcement officers converged on the location.
Gonzalez was apprehended nearby in the 200 block of East Island Drive, the street next to the river, and taken into custody, expected to be charged in criminal court, according to Walz. But Walz did not provide information regarding the charges Gonzalez might be facing.
Gonzalez wasn’t in the Hughes County Jail Monday evening, according to a corrections officer. It is possible he was in custody at the hospital, being treated for injuries or for some other reason.
Runs Above was booked into the jail on expected charges that include at least one felony-level drug count.
