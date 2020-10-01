The man hit and killed by a car on Monday near Hot Springs in the southern Black Hills was known for years for walking the highway to pick up aluminum cans he would sell by the ton.
His name and the that of the driver who hit him were released on Thursday by Tony Mangan, spokesman for the Highway Patrol and the Department of Public Safety.
In a news release, Mangan said Roger Klein, 82, of Hot Springs, was hit Monday, Sept. 28, by a 2018 Chevy Impala on U.S. Highway 18 about a mile west of Maverick Junction, or about 4 miles east-southeast of Hot Springs in the southern Black Hills.
It happened about 1:18 p.m., Monday, as Kathryn Flock, 72, of Buffalo Gap, South Dakota, was driving east “traveling on a crest in the highway when (she) saw the pedestrian walking across the roadway,” according to Mangan’s report.
“The driver attempted to avoid the pedestrian, but struck him with the front passenger side of the vehicle.”
Klein was pronounced dead at the scene. Flock was wearing a seat belt; she was not injured.
Mangan did not mention if charges were pending against Flock but said the Highway Patrol investigation continues.
Klein was the eighth pedestrian killed in a traffic crash this year in South Dakota, according to Mangan.
The past decade — 2010-2019 — an average of 7.6 pedestrians have died in traffic crashes in the state each year, down from the annual average of 9.8 in the decade 2000-2009, according to a Capital Journal analysis of Highway Patrol reports.
According to his obituary, Klein was known as “the Can Man,” for his 40 years of picking up cans along roadways and ditches in the Hot Springs area and selling them by the ton, sharing the profit with several organizations.
Klein lived near the site of the crash on Monday. His can collecting meant “(t)raffic on the highway was always a concern,” according to his obituary.
Klein was born April 4, 1938, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, across the Red River from Wahpeton, North Dakota, to Gweneth and Edward Klein of Rosholt, South Dakota. After World War II, the family moved to Hot Springs, where Klein had lived since.
His survivors include a brother in Hot Springs; his mother died in 2018 in Hot Springs at 103.
A visitation for Klein will be held 5-7 p.m., Oct. 2 in Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs, according to his obituary. A committal service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3, at Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs.”
