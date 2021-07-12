The solos, duets and chorus songs are down pat. The spoken lines and jokes are memorized and delivered smoothly. Make-up and costumes are set. Dress rehearsals are over. Now for the live performances of the Pierre Players’ “Man of La Mancha.”
The musical play is done in a style where the cast does not really leave the stage during most of the performance — they can’t because the set is an Inquisition dungeon. The two lead male characters try to convince fellow inmates to not destroy an almost-completed manuscript. In defending their book, in telling the writing’s story, they entice fellow prisoners to join in. If nothing else, it wiles away their prison time, but they get sucked into playing parts of its drama and dream. Thus, each actor plays a prisoner and at least one other character.
Justin Munyer plays Cervantes, who tells the tale of his idealist hero Don Quixote.
“I love the play-within-a-play set up. I was absolutely ecstatic, not only was the show happening, but I got my dream role,” he said. “The songs have sentimental value to me. I’ve been a fan of the song ‘Impossible Dream’ ever since I sang it with the All-American Boys Chorus in my childhood. I’ve been a fan of Don Quixote ever since we studied it in my Spanish IV class in high school. I am commonly typecast as some flavor of crazy. And, it’s not often the crazy guy is also the lead protagonist.”
The telling of a story that is within a story can be fun, and involving. The cast keeps it clear and separate. The story may start and end in a prison, but the characters, tunes and sentiment live on.
“The multiple personas have been an excellent challenge for me to grow as an actor,” Munyer said. “The most challenging aspect has been developing the three personas — Cervantes (the imprisoned storyteller), Don Quixote (the lovable dreamed-up hero) and Alonso Quixana (the dreamer) — so that they are distinct enough when I switch between them.”
Munyer’s dream role in a dream play is a specific thing.
Seasoned actor Jay Mickelson’s love for theater is more generalized. He is happy that in this musical play he doesn’t have to dance. The most challenging aspect is also a bit more practical for him.
“My age of 73 does not let me memorize as I once was able to do,” Mickelson said. “I’m having fun with my costumes, especially my glasses — Medieval style.”
Actor Julio Vasquez made the rehearsals fun. He said it was fate that made him audition for the play.
“The easiest aspect of preparing is the singing — I really like singing,” he said.
For Vasquez, the harder part is memorizing not only the lines, but the blocking and timing — especially the flying objects.
“This play has been helping me with my memory and I have been having lots of fun,” he said. “The lesson I get out of the plot is, no matter where you come from, or how bad was your past, you can always restart your story with a better and polished beginning.”
Actor Angel Corrales plays one of the rough and rowdy muleteers.
“I joined the play because I love musicals and music. I also consider myself an idealist and a bad poet, just like Don Quixote,” Corrales said. “I even published a bad Spanish poetry book in 2006. The most challenging aspect for this play is time commitment. I am a father of three and I like to participate in many activities and do fun things. I am having a wonderful time participating, because we have a great group of people. But it does take time. I find the time at practice fun, and enjoy learning from more experienced cast members and from our directors. I will encourage the audience to listen carefully to the lyrics of the songs; their message is silly and wonderful at the same time.”
Corrales wants the audience to consider that they are watching a play within a play, which he said allows the viewer to see life from Quixote’s point of view, “always looking for beauty, adventure and the good in his people and others.” He added the play is a bundle of emotions, music and laughter, and when life gets “too normal, too ordinary” people should use their imaginations to bring joy, fun and adventure like Don Quixote.
Veteran accompanist Karen Lindbloom found that being part of a community theater play is its own entertainment.
“I’ve been playing in the pit for Pierre Players off and on since the middle 1970s,” she said. “I enjoy it, it’s like entering another world. The most challenging aspect is practicing all the music — there are some pretty wild key signatures and a lot of mixed meter rhythms. I miss some of the action on the stage because I’m concentrating on my music for cues, entrances, vamps, etc.”
Tyson Nafu plays the hero’s friend and sidekick. As the story of Don Quixote and his chivalry for his fair maiden Dulcinea unfolds, Nafu entices the prisoners in creating imaginary set changes and costume changes. He also draws the audience into seeing the “impossible dream.”
“Sancho’s eccentric and goofy nature comes naturally to me,” Nafu said. “The prisoners on set are reacting to a play within a play. The lesson could be that it is alright to be a little crazy. And, I’ve had more fun bonding with the cast than I ever have before.”
No man — even a dreamer — can be a knight in shining armor without his fair damsel. Playing the prisoner, inn wench and heroine is actress Sarah Kanz. At first her character cannot fathom being anything higher than she is, then eventually claims the name and dream of the glorious Dulcinea.
“The most challenging part was the blocking, because I am uncoordinated,” Kanz said. “I love the music, so it was easy to learn. The audience should look for the conversion of Aldonza’s character and Aldonza’s song because of its intensity. The play’s morale might be that you can change, despite your life circumstances and experience, if only you are given the chance. The cast has been one of the most fun and supportive casts I’ve ever been in.”
The terrible reality and facts of life that threaten to squash the hero’s fantasy are played out by Jimmy McLain’s character of the pompous doctor. He may be the closest thing to a villain in this play full of prisoners and disbelievers, but he loves the stage.
“I wanted to prove to myself I could do it. I wanted to reignite my love for the arts. I had forgotten the difficulties of lines. These wonderful cast members make things easier, they are very supportive,” McLain said. “The audience should pay attention for the hidden jokes and the silly moments, and the facial expressions and the background acting. The play’s lesson could be to be yourself, to see life as you hope it would be, to see things in people that they need to see.”
Often not seen by the audience are the directors. These leaders bring the group of individuals together. As the joke goes, it’s a responsible job — if anything goes wrong they are responsible.
“I don’t know if it’s the easiest part, but it was the most fun part to help the actors find understanding and perspective in their roles,” Assistant Director Jamie Myers said. “The audience should look for the performances of the prisoners as the musical portion plays out in front of them. They mirror the audience. The take-home could be Don Quixote’s quote, ‘I hope to add some measure of grace to the world.’ We should all strive for this goal.”
The show runs about 1.5 hours, with no intermission. From July 16-17 and July 22-24 the doors open at 7 p.m., with performances starting at 7:30 p.m. For the matinees on July 18 and 25 the doors open at 1:30 p.m., with the curtain opening at 2 p.m.
