A 37-year-old man is presumed to have drowned Friday afternoon, July 3, in the Missouri River north of Fort Pierre after he jumped in to save his son who had fallen from a moving boat, according to the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office.
The man jumped in to save his eight-year-old son.
“The child was saved while the father, who was not wearing a life jacket, was swept away by the river’s current,” the Sheriff’s Office in Fort Pierre said about 7:40 p.m., Saturday, July 4, in a news release. “The incident happened at 2:51 p.m., Friday, 2 miles northwest of Fort Pierre.”
That location would be about 2 miles downstream, or south, of Oahe Dam.
The name of the man was not released Saturday.
Several agencies helped in the search.
