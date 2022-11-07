A federal judge sentenced a member of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe to two years and four months in state prison for pistol whipping a man asleep on a couch.
Prior to the sentencing of Roland Hawk Jr. in Pierre on Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Roberto Lange acknowledged that the 20-year-old had a tough upbringing.
His father, Roland Hawk — who fathered 13 children — twice appeared before Lange. Once for a major embezzlement scheme when he served as treasurer of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe. The second time for aggravated sexual abuse.
Roland Hawk Jr.’s mother has substance abuse issues, Lange said
“I see quite a number of young men from various reservations, including Crow Creek who have committed violent crimes, get sentenced and end up back in front of me,” he told Hawk. “I hope you’re not one of those. If you are, we are going to have an ongoing relationship for years to come.”
On May 28, 2021, after drinking alcohol, Hawk pulled out a gun on another man during a fight in Fort Thompson. Hawk then barged into the home of a friend, demanding money. Then he hit the sleeping victim in the head three or four times with the unloaded gun.
Another person took the gun away from Hawk, who was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. A grand jury indicted Hawk on Dec. 14, 2021. He pleaded guilty to the assault and the gun charge was dismissed.
U.S. Attorney Troy Morley told the court Hawk is sort of the leader of “wanna-be gangsters.”
“There has been a plethora of his cohorts charged and coming before this court,” Morley said.
He mentioned Hawk’s juvenile criminal record and that his office has an open case involving Hawk allegedly stealing and crashing a police cruiser.
“Mr. Hawk isn’t even 21,” Morley said. “He’s not old enough to possess a pistol or buy one. He made a choice to get intoxicated.”
Pierre attorney Kody Kyriss, who represented Hawk, noted that six members of Hawk’s family were in the courtroom, showing good support.
“In this case, like so many other defendants who appear before this court, it is really important that this court take a really good long look at where he came from,” Kyriss said. “I can’t imagine I would be where I am today if I had a similar background.”
The attorney noted that Hawk wants to do better and wants treatment.
“He wants to be the best man he can be,” Kyriss said.
During the four months prior to the May 2021 assault, tribal police arrested Hawk six times for assault. In addition, he faced charges related to drugs, contributing to the delinquency of minors and criminal mischief.
“All of this behavior has occurred in the last two years and nine months,” Lange said. “I don’t know where Mr. Hawk is in the pecking order of a gang, but his conduct is that of a young man who is out of control.”
