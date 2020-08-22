A 46-year-old man walking on Interstate 29 north of Sisseton was struck and killed by a large SUV late Friday night.
According to Tony Mangan, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, at 10:22 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21, a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by a 19-year-old woman with five passengers was northbound on I-29 about a half-mile north of Sisseton on I-29 when it struck the man who was walking partly in the driving lane, partly on the shoulder of the road.
The driver and her passengers — a man, 43, a man of 19, a 14-year-old girl and two 13-year-old boys — were not injured.
No charges are pending against the driver and the investigation still is preliminary, Mangan said. No names were released in his Saturday report.
An average of 8.8 pedestrians have been killed on state highways each year the past two decades, the past decade it’s been 7.2 people killed a year.
In the past decade or so, pedestrians make up about 5.5% of traffic deaths, on average each year, according to figures from the annual reports by the DPS.
