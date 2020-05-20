The COVID-19 tracking continued on Wednesday, May 20, in the South Dakota Department of Health daily teleconference. There were no new deaths from COVID-19 in the state, head Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said.
There were 92 new positive cases and 588 negative test results returned from the previous day’s tally. State officials stop their tally the evening before the numbers are announced so the information team is able to crunch the data before the next day's internet release update and teleconference.
There were no updates to the community impact map Wednesday, but some are expected for Thursday, state officials said.
Hughes and Stanley counties remain the same with four and two active cases, respectively.
The counties with cases announced Wednesday is a list longer than usual.
It included one in each of Ball, Sanborn and Turner counties; two in Buffalo and Yankton counties; three in Lyman County; four in Jerauld, Lincoln and Oglala Lakota counties; five in Aurora County; six in Brown and Union counties; 11 in Pennington County; 17 in Minnehaha County; and 25 in Beadle County.
Also in Minnehaha County, the Smithfield Foods pork packing plant cluster had all 245 of 245 of the close contact cases associated with the 853 employees cases have recovered. There have been 841 of the 853 recovered from the employees.
DemKota Beef in Aberdeen has a total of 128 positive cases of employees and 84 of those have recovered, the state officials said.
“We typically refrain from discussing specific employers unless there is a risk to the public or ongoing cluster,” Clayton said. “That has not been established for a lot of other businesses within the state. And a point of clarification: while individuals work for specific employers and because we have a very small number of cases, that doesn’t mean that there is risk of infection specifically within that employer.”
As questions about specific employers continue to be asked, the state is reluctant to discuss the businesses because they may be unable to determine if the business is a point of exposure, Clayton said.
The reiteration from the state on its handling of businesses means simply, there is a possibility of community spread, Clayton, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon and other professionals involved have said.
The professionals, too many to list, have also said people should maintain social distancing and take precautions when going into public spaces where social distancing could be difficult on its own. For example, wearing a cloth mask or other nose and mouth covering while shopping may be wise.
As noted on the community impact map, there are areas designated with one of three categories: none, minimal to moderate and substantial spread.
“Community spread reflects cases where we cannot identify a known source,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “That’s how that gets reflected on the map.”
None means there could be positive cases of COVID-19 in the community, but there is no community transmission because the state is able contact trace the point of exact exposure to another individual.
The minimal to moderate status is for one to four positive cases of community acquired COVID-19 in a county, according to the state website.
Community acquired means contact tracing was unable to identify the individual where the exposure occurred.
The substantial category is there are five or more positive cases of community acquired COVID-19 in a county or distinct group in one single area, the website said.
As regular activities start to resume, state officials are cautious about potential “exposure events.”
This is just what it sounds like, exposure at a specific time and place. It doesn’t have to be an event like a rodeo, race or potential baseball game, as an example of an event could take place at a bar or restaurant.
An example could involve someone who, while in the contagious stage of COVID-19, goes to a bar and hangs out for three hours before heading to a different bar for another three hours. If the bars are filled with people, even if those individuals are practicing social distancing, the virus could spread.
When contact tracing does find individuals from announced community exposure events, state officials are not going to announce how many individuals they found or what age group they specifically are.
It is in the public interest for individuals to take precautions when they live in areas designated with community acquired COVID-19, Clayton has said. However, he said it is not in the public interest to know specifics when individuals become infected.
When there is potential for an exposure event, for example when the employee of a motel worked around a full-time work-week of shifts while potentially contagious, and can’t account for all interactions, or a bus driver works shifts while contagious, state officials will issue a public notice, as has happened recently.
“When we see cases of employees, we do work with employers to understand if there may have been exposures to other employees and in the situation where we are seeing more than a few employees at a particular employer we have a team that is available to work with that employer,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
State officials said they can do onsite visits as well for assessment and logistical planning, she said. They can do mass testing if it is what is ultimately required too.
They are seeing more cases in more counties than what they have seen in recent weeks, Clayton said. State officials will continue to focus investigating whether or not they are from community spread transmission or a specific existing case.
The Department of Health updates the daily numbers every day around noon. It can be found at https://doh.sd.gov/news/cornonavirus.aspx online.
