Margaret J. Ludemann, 87, of Fort Pierre died Tuesday, July 16th at home in Fort Pierre. Visitation will be Monday, July 22nd from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Isburg Funeral Chapel, followed by a 7:00pm Prayer Service. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00am on Tuesday, July 23rd at St. John’s Catholic Church in Fort Pierre with Father Ron Garry as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com
Margaret Joan (Hambek) Ludemann, daughter of Joe and Marie (Sedlacek) Hambek was born July 29, 1931, on a farm homesteaded by her mother’s grandparents south of Spencer, NE. Margaret helped on the family farm and was a member of the Riverview 4-H Club. She graduated from Spencer High School in 1949.
On December 7, 1950, Margaret was united in marriage to Allen John Ludemann in Spencer, NE. The couple lived in various states where Allen did construction and dam work. They settled in Fort Pierre in 1961 where they raised 6 children.
Margaret worked at the Chuck Wagon Café and was a lunch lady at the Stanley County School District for close to 20 years.
Margaret enjoyed old western movies, reading magazines, flowers, cooking and baking. She was an excellent cook and also enjoyed country music, concertina polka music, singing, playing dice, cards and the harmonica. She loved cats.
Margaret is survived by 5 children; Rick, Terry and Greg of Ft. Pierre and Steve and Laurie of Pierre; grandchildren; Shad (Brandy) Ludemann and their children, Alex and Stratton, Shawn (Sarah) Ludemann, Mikey Ludemann and his children, Christopher, Emma and Presley, and Louis Burley and one great great grandchild Evan. She is also survived by brothers and sisters in-law: Wayne and Lorraine Ludemann, Darrell Ludemann, Rose Hartshorn, Janie Frank and numerous nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son Larry, sister Gloria Rust, brothers, John Hambek and Pat Hambek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.